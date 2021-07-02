Friday, July 2, 2021
Barack Obama Says Daughters are ‘Afraid of Michelle,’ Reveals Secret Basketball Game with Lebron at White House

By Ny MaGee
Obama family 2019 (michelle Sasha Barack Malia via Twitter)

*Barack Obama says his daughters Sasha and Malia don’t fear him nearly as much as they do their mother, Michelle Obama

“They know that I’m all bark and no real bite,” Obama told Dax Shepard on the actor’s latest Armchair Expert podcast.

“Michelle, she’s the top dog ’cause they’re scared of her,” he joked. “Michelle says that you have to always have at least one parent who the kids think is a little bit crazy and might actually kill you.”

During the episode, the former president said “I am generally the brunt of every joke in the household.”

He added that “at the dinner table, the three of them just mock me constantly about my big ears or my weird habits or fashion sense or if I mispronounce the name of some hip-hop star that Sasha’s been listening to.”

“They all go, ‘What an idiot,’ ” Obama he said, laughing. “So that’s basically the vibe at my house.”

READ MORE: Netflix Drops Trailer for the Obamas’ ‘We The People’ Animated Series [WATCH]

Elsewhere in the conversation, Obama detailed a secret basketball game he hosted at the White Hosue featuring some of the NBA’s best.

“For my 49th birthday we had an All-Star game that was just kinda for us,” Obama said. “LeBron came, and Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose who was from Chicago.”

“One of the perks of being president is, you can invite people to the White House and they show up,” Obama told Shepard.

“Having LeBron suddenly guard you – this mountain of a human – you never feel so small and weak,” Obama said with a laugh. “You just pass the ball, or hand it to him and say here, I’m not worthy.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

