Friday, July 2, 2021
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Spotted Out Together at LA Hotspot

By Ny MaGee
*Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd reportedly hit up hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

According to Page Six, the two spent hours at the Italian eatery and were snapped leaving separately.

“They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date],” a source close to The Weeknd told Page Six. “He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.” 

The Weekend will make his acting debut in “The Idol,” a new “cult drama” series about a female pop singer who becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner — who also happens to be a cult leader. 

The artist previously made headlines when he called out the Recording Academy after he failed to receive Grammys nominations this year for his “After Hours” album. He vowed to never again attend the awards show. 

“Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” The Weeknd said in a statement at the time. “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie On How Daughter Zahara’s Medical Care Was Impacted By Race

Angelina Jolie and her kids / Twitter

Meanwhile, Joile recently teamed with medical student Malone Mukwende to raise awareness about medical issues that affect people of color.

In an article for Time, Jolie writes that Mukwende, 21, embarked on this journey after learning “almost all the images and data used in its teaching were based on studies of white patients,” which can lead to “misdiagnosis, suffering and even death.”

Mukwende’s work is outlined in a handbook called Mind the Gap, and an online platform called Hutano.

“Hutano, in my native language, Shona, translates directly to ‘health,’” he said. “It’s a health social platform, where people from all over the world can connect to form communities and really discuss these different conditions.”

Jolie says she has experienced racial bias with her own kids. She and her ex Brad Pitt share Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“I have children from different backgrounds, and I know when there was a rash that everybody got, it looked drastically different depending on their skin color,” Jolie explains. “But whenever I looked at medical charts, the reference point was always white skin.”

She went on to recall a conversation she had with a nurse last year when her eldest daughter, Zahara, who is Black, had surgery.

“Recently my daughter, Zahara, whom I adopted from Ethiopia, had surgery, and afterward a nurse told me to call them if her skin ‘turned pink,’” Jolie says.

You can read their full conversation here.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

