Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Spotted Out Together at LA Hotspot

*Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd reportedly hit up hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

According to Page Six, the two spent hours at the Italian eatery and were snapped leaving separately.

“They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date],” a source close to The Weeknd told Page Six. “He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

The Weekend will make his acting debut in “The Idol,” a new “cult drama” series about a female pop singer who becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner — who also happens to be a cult leader.

The artist previously made headlines when he called out the Recording Academy after he failed to receive Grammys nominations this year for his “After Hours” album. He vowed to never again attend the awards show.

“Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” The Weeknd said in a statement at the time. “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

Meanwhile, Joile recently teamed with medical student Malone Mukwende to raise awareness about medical issues that affect people of color.