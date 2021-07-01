Thursday, July 1, 2021
HomeEntertainmentSports
Sports

‘You Wonder Why Nobody F*** With Yo Weak A**’ – Boogie Cousins to Chris Paul / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

DeMarcus Cousins - Chris Paul (espn screenshot)
DeMarcus Cousins’ elbow meets Chris Paul’s neck

*As you know if you’re an NBA fan, Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are on their way to the 2021 NBA Finals after taking apart his former team, the LA Clippers, in game 6 of the Western Conference Playoffs. In doing so, as he’s done in the past, he highly pissed off a couple of his rivals, Patrick Beverley and DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins.

He got shoved in the back form Beverley, and Cousins made sure he heard some not-so-nice things. That’s because with about 2 minutes left in the 4th quarter, the veteran point guard had words with the Clippers’ bench, which wasn’t well received by Boogie.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Don Cheadle and Girlfriend of 28 Years Get Married Amid COVID Pandemic [VIDEO]

Cousins responded to Paul by reminding him that his petulant attitude is why he’s not exactly a favorite amongst a good number of  players in the league.

“You wonder why nobody f**k with yo Weak ass,” were the words that came out Boogie’s mouth.

As Fansided noted, that wasn’t the only time in the game that these two went at it. In the 3rd quarter, after scoring on three defenders, Paul was heading back to defense while Cousins would inbound the ball. Let’s just say that Cousins’ right elbow came in contact with CP3’s neck. As a result, Paul also got a free throw.

The bottom line is that Paul obviously made his rivals very unhappy to the point where Beverly lost all control and shoved him in the back.

Oh yeah, for those who don’t know, Paul and Cousins have been going at each other for years. Check out the video below for a recap of their greatest “hits.”

Previous articleNipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer (Eric Holder) Has ‘History of Mental Illness’ Says Public Defender
Next articleCiti Trends Announces Black History Makers Winners
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO