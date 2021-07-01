‘You Wonder Why Nobody F*** With Yo Weak A**’ – Boogie Cousins to Chris Paul / WATCH

*As you know if you’re an NBA fan, Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are on their way to the 2021 NBA Finals after taking apart his former team, the LA Clippers, in game 6 of the Western Conference Playoffs. In doing so, as he’s done in the past, he highly pissed off a couple of his rivals, Patrick Beverley and DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins.

He got shoved in the back form Beverley, and Cousins made sure he heard some not-so-nice things. That’s because with about 2 minutes left in the 4th quarter, the veteran point guard had words with the Clippers’ bench, which wasn’t well received by Boogie.

Patrick Beverley was ejected after shoving Chris Paul from behind. pic.twitter.com/z0GFL1tb6J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 1, 2021

Cousins responded to Paul by reminding him that his petulant attitude is why he’s not exactly a favorite amongst a good number of players in the league.

“You wonder why nobody f**k with yo Weak ass,” were the words that came out Boogie’s mouth.

“You wonder why nobody f–k with yo weak ass.” Boogie to CP3 🗣 *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/Hf2mEVVrZq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2021

As Fansided noted, that wasn’t the only time in the game that these two went at it. In the 3rd quarter, after scoring on three defenders, Paul was heading back to defense while Cousins would inbound the ball. Let’s just say that Cousins’ right elbow came in contact with CP3’s neck. As a result, Paul also got a free throw.

It looks like CP3 was telling DeMarcus Cousins to get out of there as the foul was being reviewed. pic.twitter.com/E89zkROmUg — ESPN (@espn) July 1, 2021

The bottom line is that Paul obviously made his rivals very unhappy to the point where Beverly lost all control and shoved him in the back.

Oh yeah, for those who don’t know, Paul and Cousins have been going at each other for years. Check out the video below for a recap of their greatest “hits.”