Runaway Puppy Returns Home 7 Hours Later Ringing the Doorbell (Watch)

*A puppy that had fled its home in a panic when fireworks went off in her neighborhood, not only returned home seven hours later … but had the courtesy to ring the doorbell.

A South Carolina couple was shocked to see that their ringing doorbell wasn’t a visitor or a delivery. It was their missing dog. Mary Lynn Whitacre and Ryan Washick of Simpsonville, S.C., said their lab-Catahoula Leopard Dog mix named Rajah was spooked by nearby fireworks while playing outside of their home on Sunday. The couple said Rajah jumped over their fence and took off running.

Whitacre and Washick immediately began sharing photos of the dog on social media and driving around their neighborhood outside of Greenville for hours searching for the dog. Then, at around 3 a.m. on Monday, the doorbell rang.

“She was just sitting there,” Washick said.

Thankfully, a Ring camera captured video of the moment for all of us to see, once Washick shared it on Reddit. He told another Reddit user that Rajah “sulked in and thought she would be in trouble.”

“But we were so happy she was home and she just slept instantly,” Washick added.

Watch below: