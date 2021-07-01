Phylicia Rashad’s Cosby Support Tweet Called ‘Insensitive’ by Howard U Where She’s A Dean

*On Wednesday, Bill Cosby unexpectedly got released from jail. He was just two years into a three-to-10-year prison term for indecent assault against Andrea Constand in 2004. As we previously reported, the high court tossed the comedian’s conviction yesterday for assaulting Andrea Constand because of a non-prosecution agreement Cosby had with a prior prosecutor.

Bill’s former co-star, Howard University’s incoming College of Fine Arts dean Phylicia Rashad celebrated the court’s decision to overturn disgraced comedian Bill Cosby’s conviction. She tweeted, “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” She faced tons of backlash for her tweet.

Howard University even condemned Rashad’s post in a statement late Wednesday, saying that it “lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault”: “Personal positions of university leadership do not reflect Howard University’s policies,” the statement read. “We will continue to advocate for survivors fully and support their right to be heard.”

Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Starts Production in Atlanta: ‘Very Emotional Without Chad’