Thursday, July 1, 2021
Phylicia Rashad’s Cosby Support Tweet Called ‘Insensitive’ by Howard U Where She’s A Dean

Phylicia Rashad - Howard Univ1
*On Wednesday, Bill Cosby unexpectedly got released from jail. He was just two years into a three-to-10-year prison term for indecent assault against Andrea Constand in 2004. As we previously reported, the high court tossed the comedian’s conviction yesterday for assaulting Andrea Constand because of a non-prosecution agreement Cosby had with a prior prosecutor.

Bill’s former co-star, Howard University’s incoming College of Fine Arts dean Phylicia Rashad celebrated the court’s decision to overturn disgraced comedian Bill Cosby’s conviction. She tweeted, “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” She faced tons of backlash for her tweet.

Howard University even condemned Rashad’s post in a statement late Wednesday, saying that it “lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault”: “Personal positions of university leadership do not reflect Howard University’s policies,” the statement read. “We will continue to advocate for survivors fully and support their right to be heard.”

