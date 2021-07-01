Patti LaBelle Talks Playing a ‘Bad Mother-in-law’ in New Old Spice Commercial [WATCH]

*R&B icon Pattie Labelle dished with MadameNoire about playing a “bad mother-in-law” in the new Old Spice commercial featuring actor/comedians Deon Cole and Gabrielle Dennis.

Cole and Dennis reprise their husband/wife roles for the TV spot. Per press release, the campaign is an over-the-top episodic series where Old Spice products fuel relationship drama and the latest spots highlight the comical tensions of cohabitation, hilariously showcasing how the little things become big things. The new ad is more timely now than ever before given everyone’s close-quarter living during the last 18 months.

Men Have Skin, Too highlights the latest introductions to the Old Spice Fresher Collection, a line of anti-perspirant/deodorants, lotions and body washes formulated with real ingredients for real skin benefits, including moisturization and exfoliation, giving guys the elevated grooming regimen they deserve. Simply put, it’s so good, women want it, too.

Peep what LaBelle had to say about starring the in commercial via the excerpts below from her conversation with MadameNoire.

READ MORE: Lee Daniels Admits Patti LaBelle ‘Was the Cause of My Sobriety’

MadameNoire: How was it working with Deon and Gabrielle on the Old Spice set?

Patti LaBelle: It was fun — being on the sketch show with Gabrielle was awesome. To know that she was my daughter in this Old Spice commercial I said “Wow that’s great.” And Deon is particularly crazy and fun. I had fun doing the commercial, so much fun. I want to do another one [laughs].

MN: I know you play a “bad mother in law” in the commercial — how was it taking on that role?

LaBelle: That’s me! I’m such a bad mother-in-law [laughs]. I have a son who’s married and I played that part [in the commercial] well. I was the “dirty” mother with Queen Latifah and Brandy when I did some episodes on Star so I’m used to being a bad mama [laughs].

MN: How did your cameo in the Old Spice commercial come about? Do you have a personal connection to the brand?

LaBelle: First of all, let me say that I have on the moisturizer with shea butter from the Fresher Collection and I took my shower with the body wash today so I’m smelling like an Old Spice Queen.

Back in the day my father, my uncles, the men in my family — all the men in my life used Old Spice. So when I was asked to play the role I said this is right up my alley because I know about Old Spice.

I know you’re the queen of cookbooks, what recipes are on your radar for summertime gatherings this year?

LaBelle: Everything I make is on the radar and on the menu [laughs]!

Of course, we’re going to grill a lot. There’s turkey burgers, there’s fish, there’s shrimp — anything that you can put on the grill we’ve done it here. For the Fourth of July, we’re going to do it again. The inside meals are going to be the macaroni, the potato salad, kale greens with smoked turkey, turkey chili — just anything you’d think of, we’ll be doing it.

You know I have my Patti desserts so I have to make those. It’s gonna be a fun Fourth of July.

MN: So on top of being an “Old Spice Queen,” what else does your beauty regime consist of? We want to know because you look really good Miss Patti!

LaBelle: Thank you hunty [laughs]! I try!

I wake up every morning and I just take care of my body and my face. I have great makeup artists and great hair people and stylists — I’m the stylist too — but I make sure whatever I have on looks decent. Sometimes I use things on my face — I don’t like to give plugs but I’ve been using this certain thing on my face forever and it’s Vasaline. I use it to take off makeup, to moisturize, after that I used a great cream. I won’t give that cream a plug — but I’ve been blessed with good creams [laughs].

Read the full interview here.