Thursday, July 1, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion Giving Away $1M in Stock, Launches ‘Investing for Hotties’ Video Series [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*Megan Thee Stallion has partnered with Cash App to give away $1 million as part of her “Investing for Hotties” initiative.

“I feel like it is important to invest because you want to see your money grow in other ways. I think it is cool to put your money into something and watch it grow and take it in and out as you want to,” the rapper tells PEOPLE. “That is why I worked with Cash App to create these Investing for Hotties educational videos. Cash App is simple to use and anyone can invest with as little as one dollar.”

On Tuesday, she announced that she’s giving away $1 million worth of stock to her followers in a #CashAppForHotties campaign, which features her “Investing for Hotties” video series. 

In the clips, the Grammy-winning rapper shares financial tips. Check out the first video below.

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, H.E.R, Silk Sonic and More Take Top Honors At BET Awards 2021 / WATCH

“Me and my thriving empire, Hot Girl Enterprises, have teamed up with Cash App to teach you everything I learned on the way up about money and how you can build your own empire. Buying stocks isn’t only for the big players,” Meg said in her first tutorial video. “Anyone can start with as little as $1. Putting in a little money and seeing how it moves is a great way to learn about the stock market. The more you educate yourself the more equipped you’ll be to navigate investing.”

On June 11, Megan released her latest single, “Thot S—,” her new summer anthem for promiscuous young women and girls who like to #turnup.

“When you think of summer, you just have to think of me because I am the Hot Girl Coach and it is the Hot Girl Summer.  It is no pressure to make songs for the summer,” she says. “I just put out a song in the summer and the hotties just turn into it and they really like it.  But I do try and put something out there to kick off Hot Girl Summer every year.”

Megan tells PEOPLE that she wants fans to know her for her music and philanthropy.

“It is important for me to be known as a girl’s girl because a lot of times the industry tries to paint it like women don’t support each other…that girls can’t be in the same field without being competitive and catty,” she says. “But me, I love all the girls and I want everybody to know I don’t believe in that.

“I am in my own lane, you are in your lane, and, you know, I appreciate good music,” she adds. “All these women.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

