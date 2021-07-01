Megan Thee Stallion Giving Away $1M in Stock, Launches ‘Investing for Hotties’ Video Series [WATCH]

*Megan Thee Stallion has partnered with Cash App to give away $1 million as part of her “Investing for Hotties” initiative.

“I feel like it is important to invest because you want to see your money grow in other ways. I think it is cool to put your money into something and watch it grow and take it in and out as you want to,” the rapper tells PEOPLE. “That is why I worked with Cash App to create these Investing for Hotties educational videos. Cash App is simple to use and anyone can invest with as little as one dollar.”

On Tuesday, she announced that she’s giving away $1 million worth of stock to her followers in a #CashAppForHotties campaign, which features her “Investing for Hotties” video series.

In the clips, the Grammy-winning rapper shares financial tips. Check out the first video below.

Listen up, Hot Girl CEO and @CashApp are here to teach you about investing. To celebrate, I’ve partnered with @CashApp to give out $1 MILLION in stock. Reply with your $cashtag for a chance to own some 🔥 #CashAppForHotties https://t.co/NuktKg7ZmD pic.twitter.com/kz5gmy6ySn — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 29, 2021

“Me and my thriving empire, Hot Girl Enterprises, have teamed up with Cash App to teach you everything I learned on the way up about money and how you can build your own empire. Buying stocks isn’t only for the big players,” Meg said in her first tutorial video. “Anyone can start with as little as $1. Putting in a little money and seeing how it moves is a great way to learn about the stock market. The more you educate yourself the more equipped you’ll be to navigate investing.”