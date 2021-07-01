Gizelle Bryant Shares New Swimsuit Photos to Reveal 12-Pound Weight Loss

*“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant had shed 12 pounds and she’s showing off the results in new swimsuit photos.

“I just want to look as sexy as I possibly can all the time!” Bryant told Fox News in February. “But during the quarantine, I did gain like 10 to 15 pounds and I just want to fine-tune that.”

In June the reality star opened up on Instagram about her weight loss journey.

“I am feeling so confident in a bikini thanks to @Nutrisystem! A bikini, y’all! 👙” said the star, who’s an ambassador for the weight loss brand. “Nutrisystem fits into my life. Even when on vacation, I can still maintain portion control and make smart choices. If I can do it, you can do it!”

READ MORE:Gizelle Bryant Reveals She and Pastor Jamal Bryant Have Called It Quits…Again [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant)

In the past, Bryant has discussed her love of sweets and using Nutrisystem’s meals to help keep her weight in check.

“You know I have a sweet tooth!” Bryant said in an interview with Nutrisystem. “I love my cookies and cakes and pies. Nutrisystem has the best versions which will help you with your sweet tooth.”

Daily exercise is also part of Bryant’s weight loss regiment.

“This year I wanted to incorporate something new in my workout regimen so I started swimming. I totally freaking love it!” she told Fox News, explaining that she typically swims for 45 minutes three times a week. “I’m so mad I didn’t incorporate this a long time ago. It helps me feel complete from head to toe. My body is a little more crisper, if that makes sense.”