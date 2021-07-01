Don Cheadle and Girlfriend of 28 Years Get Married Amid COVID Pandemic [VIDEO]

*Don Cheadle appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday and revealed to guest host Wanda Sykes that he and his longtime love, Bridgid Coulter, got married during the pandemic.

Sykes thought the couple was already married, so when Don texted her earlier this year to share the exciting news, her response was less than enthusiastic.

“You texted me at the top of the year, I guess, and you told me that you just got married,” the comedian said. “And I was like, ‘Oh damn, the pandemic got to Don and Bridgid.’”

“I was like, ‘What the hell happened, man?’” she continued. “I think I just text something back, like, ‘Hey, if you’re happy, I’m happy for you.’ … I was like, ‘Cheadle went Hollywood.’”

“Yeah, I mean, that’s understandable given that we’ve been together 28 years before we got married,” Cheadle replied. “I hold you blameless.”

Cheadle and Coulter have been together since 1992 and share two daughters, Ayana and Imani. The couple also appeared in the film “Rosewood” together.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Cheadle explained how his attempt at stand-up comedy was an epic fail. He also opened up about his famous friends like Will Smith and Anthony Anderson helped him keep the pounds off during the COVID pandemic by challenging him to “the Big Willie Challenge” on social media.

“This whole thing started, really, with Chris Spencer and Will Smith going back and forth, and then Will famously did his picture … so I don’t know why he keeps tagging me,” the actor explained.

“During the pandemic, when this whole thing started, I started doing push-ups and sit-ups and planks and texting,” he said. “I’m on this text chain with DL Hughley and Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer and George Lopez and Chris.”

“And it was just to stay accountable to each other so we didn’t get the COVID-19 pounds during the pandemic,” Cheadle added.

