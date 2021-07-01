BLIND ITEM: He Can’t Afford to Buy a Baseball Team

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Last year I repeatedly told you the former A+ list PED (Performance-enhancing drugs) using athlete who loves strippers didn’t have enough money to buy a baseball team even with the help of the A list everything in her mind. Despite months of saying the deal was just around the corner, you knew the truth and he bailed when his finances were questioned. A couple of months ago I told you that even though he was a tiny part of a new deal to buy a team in a different sport, he still didn’t have the money to put up his share. And now? He is about to pull out of it.

Can you guess who the athlete is and A-list ex? Sound off in the comments.