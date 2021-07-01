Thursday, July 1, 2021
HomeEntertainmentBlind Items
Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: He Can’t Afford to Buy a Baseball Team

By Ny MaGee
0

blind-item-couple (1)

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Last year I repeatedly told you the former A+ list PED (Performance-enhancing drugs) using athlete who loves strippers didn’t have enough money to buy a baseball team even with the help of the A list everything in her mind. Despite months of saying the deal was just around the corner, you knew the truth and he bailed when his finances were questioned. A couple of months ago I told you that even though he was a tiny part of a new deal to buy a team in a different sport, he still didn’t have the money to put up his share. And now? He is about to pull out of it.

Can you guess who the athlete is and A-list ex? Sound off in the comments. 

Previous articleDon Cheadle and Girlfriend of 28 Years Get Married Amid COVID Pandemic [VIDEO]
Next articlePatti LaBelle Talks Playing a ‘Bad Mother-in-law’ in New Old Spice Commercial [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO