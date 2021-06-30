Wednesday, June 30, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg Back on ‘The View’ with a Walker after Her Sciatica Acted Up (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg shows off her new walker on “The View”

*Whoopi Goldberg has returned to “The View” after a week-long absence that she revealed was due to a nagging sciatica.

The actor, who revealed she had been hospitalized, said: “I was out because I was dealing with something called sciatica, which is basically a bulging disc in your back and it impacts the sciatic nerve, which sends pain down your leg.”

She likened it to a “bad boyfriend who came back to mess with me.” She said: “So there I was, trying to move my leg — impossible to do. It was really horrible, but I’m glad to be here.”

Whoopi said that she’s now using a walker, which has become her “new best friend.”

“I’m just gliding along,” she said.

Though she said having a walker “kind of freaks me out – I didn’t know that I needed it,” she later quipped: “Well, what can you do? I’ve turned into this little old Black lady. It’s really strange.”

Watch below:

Previous articleOprah Surprises Viral Homeless Painter Richard Hutchins with a Purchase…or Two (Watch)
Next articleSerena Williams Receives Standing Ovation at Wimbledon After Suffering Leg Injury [WATCH]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO