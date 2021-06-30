Whoopi Goldberg Back on ‘The View’ with a Walker after Her Sciatica Acted Up (Watch)

*Whoopi Goldberg has returned to “The View” after a week-long absence that she revealed was due to a nagging sciatica.

The actor, who revealed she had been hospitalized, said: “I was out because I was dealing with something called sciatica, which is basically a bulging disc in your back and it impacts the sciatic nerve, which sends pain down your leg.”

She likened it to a “bad boyfriend who came back to mess with me.” She said: “So there I was, trying to move my leg — impossible to do. It was really horrible, but I’m glad to be here.”

Whoopi said that she’s now using a walker, which has become her “new best friend.”

“I’m just gliding along,” she said.

Though she said having a walker “kind of freaks me out – I didn’t know that I needed it,” she later quipped: “Well, what can you do? I’ve turned into this little old Black lady. It’s really strange.”

Watch below: