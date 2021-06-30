*An old clip has resurfaced of a heated conversation between “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg and actor Hasan Minhaj that occurred during an episode of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted.
The episode, which originally aired in Feb. 2020, apparently still triggers people. As reported by Blavity, during the conversation, Minhaj criticized the Democratic party and Whoopi wasn’t having it.
“You have two existing parties. You got the new woke party, that movement and then you got the establishment and they’re eating each other alive, that’s the truth,” Minhaj said.
Goldberg disagreed and fired back by telling him to stop listening to the media. She also credited Joe ‘Jim Crow ‘ Biden for ending apartheid.
Watch the moment via the Twitter clip below.
The elders let these young “progressives” know what time it is…
— Chanteezy 💛♉️ (@iamchanteezy) June 27, 2021
“Here’s the thing that you’re missing. We’ve been doing all that work that all these five-year-olds say ‘Well y’all haven’t been doing that’ bulls**t. How do you think apartheid changed? We did that. That’s what Joe Biden did. Nobody does everything the way you want them to do it,” Goldberg affirmed.
“But God damn do not put down the people whose shoulders you’re standing on. You are standing on our shoulders and we are holding the line and for people to say you’re uninspiring. F**k you uninspiring. What are you inspiring?” Goldberg continued.
Some people agree with Goldberg’s fiery remarks, others noted that she was dismissive. Below are some reactions to the clip:
Whoopi Goldberg claiming she and Joe Biden ended apartheid is ridiculous and offensive to the memory of Nelson Mandela and all the ANC freedom fighters. pic.twitter.com/3H9ED6ALRj
— Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa ✶ (@CDRosa) June 29, 2021
this was after the US backed the apartheid monetarily and militarily for many years. communists created the conditions for that change. without comrades confronting capitalism at every level, in solidarity, the US would have kept backing the apartheid regime.
— jj d☭mon, NEW ALBUM releaser (@JJDemonic) June 29, 2021
One of the reasons why Apartheid in South Africa fell was because of their defeat in the Angolan Civil War and the South African Border War.
Countries like Cuba were on the side of the liberation movements. Making a material contribution to the struggle against apartheid.
— 🏳️🌈 Clemente🏳️🌈 (@Clemen_Comu) June 29, 2021
And then there’s this…