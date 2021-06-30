*An old clip has resurfaced of a heated conversation between “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg and actor Hasan Minhaj that occurred during an episode of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted.

The episode, which originally aired in Feb. 2020, apparently still triggers people. As reported by Blavity, during the conversation, Minhaj criticized the Democratic party and Whoopi wasn’t having it.

“You have two existing parties. You got the new woke party, that movement and then you got the establishment and they’re eating each other alive, that’s the truth,” Minhaj said.

Goldberg disagreed and fired back by telling him to stop listening to the media. She also credited Joe ‘Jim Crow ‘ Biden for ending apartheid.