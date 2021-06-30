Wednesday, June 30, 2021
HomeNews
News

Serena Williams Receives Standing Ovation at Wimbledon After Suffering Leg Injury [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Twitter/Getty

*Serena Williams withdrew from her first-round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday after she suffered a leg injury.

As reported by MSN, Williams conceded to Russian player Aliaksandra Sasnovich, saying she could not continue, retiring in the first set, 3-3. She received a standing ovation from the crowd. The tennis champ waved to the crowd and left the court while holding back tears. Check out the moment via the clip below.

“I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg. My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful. Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on – and off – the court meant the world to me,” Williams shared on Instagram.

READ MORE: Serena Williams Confirms She Will Not Play At Tokyo Olympics

According to NBC Sports, Williams — the No. 6 seed — slipped on the court during her match against Sasnovich and called for a medical timeout to address a right hamstring injury. She returned with her right thigh taped but fell to her knees soon after the match continued.

Williams retired from the tournament. Before the match, the tennis legend announced she would not be attending the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

“I’m actually not on the Olympic list, not that I’m aware of,” Williams said during a press conference. “If so, then I shouldn’t be on it.”

“There’s a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision,” she continued. “I don’t really want to — I don’t feel like going into them today. Maybe another day.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Previous articleWhoopi Goldberg Back on ‘The View’ with a Walker after Her Sciatica Acted Up (Watch)
Next articleDiamond & Silk Announce Death of Their Mother: ‘She Was Our Best Friend’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO