Sam Richardson on Starring in Amazon Studios’ ‘The Tomorrow War’ | VIDEO

Chris Pratt (Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame”) Edwin Hodge (“The Purge”) and Sam Richardson (“VEEP”) are battling a threat that’s 30 years in the future, in the new Amazon Studios sci-fi action film, “The Tomorrow War.”

The world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message – decades in the future, humankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is to transport soldiers and civilians from the present to the future to help fight for humanity. Among those recruited is a high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt).

Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Forrester teams up with his estranged father James Forester (played by J.K. Simmons) and a brilliant scientist Colonel Muri Forester, Former Romeo Command (played by Yvonne Strahovski) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Richardson’s character, “Charlie, is a scientist who isn’t so anxious to jump into a war with aliens,” shared the actor. “Charlie not only provides comic relief but a character whose thoughts and actions likely mirror the average person.”

We talked with Richardson about his approach to the character and alien invasions.

“What I appreciated about Charlie is he is very much an open book. If Charlie was scared, he would say so; if he was embarrassed, he’d say so. For most people, if they are embarrassed, they won’t say anything, but Charlie is like, ‘I’m embarrassed, I’m ashamed of myself.’ Charlie felt like a superhuman to me, in that all the characteristics that make a person human, Charlie had them to the 11th degree. And he’s funny. Even if he doesn’t mean to be funny, he’s funny!”

The film has an interesting theory on how the aliens arrived to earth. Richardson gave his thoughts on the existence of aliens after real-life reports of the CIA declassifying files on UFOs.

“I’m not surprised by the fact there are UFOs. There’s no way there wouldn’t be. To think we as humans are the only thing out there that’s smart and intelligent is [laughs]…So does an ant until he sees a human for the first time. He’s probably like, wait; my colony didn’t tell me this. We could have aliens walking around here right now; we don’t know.”

“The Tomorrow War” is available on Amazon Prime Video beginning July 2.