Plain Sight Founder + Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative | Watch



*As we approach the end of June, Apple is continuing to roll out new projects as part of their $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI) to help dismantle systemic barriers to opportunity and combat injustices faced by communities of color.

James Chapman, founder of the app Plain Sight (a mobile application helping people make quality connections wherever they go; available in the App Store) will serve as a mentor in Apple’s first U.S. Developer Academy in Detroit – one of several REJI projects underway. The program will support tech education for students and empower young Black entrepreneurs, creators, and coders. Courses will be open to all learners across Wayne County, regardless of academic background or coding experience.

The multinational tech company is committed to helping founders like Chapman through REJI and he shares this commitment. The Tennessee native sat down with us to share his experience as a founder of color and the importance of mentor ship.



Click here to watch Chapman’s interview.

For more details on the REJI announcement, see here.