Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Home** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

Plain Sight Founder + Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative | Watch

By Fahnia Thomas
0


*As we approach the end of June, Apple is continuing to roll out new projects as part of their $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI) to help dismantle systemic barriers to opportunity and combat injustices faced by communities of color.

Apple, Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, REJI
Apple Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI)

James Chapman, founder of the app Plain Sight (a mobile application helping people make quality connections wherever they go; available in the App Store) will serve as a mentor in Apple’s first U.S. Developer Academy in Detroit – one of several REJI projects underway. The program will support tech education for students and empower young Black entrepreneurs, creators, and coders. Courses will be open to all learners across Wayne County, regardless of academic background or coding experience.

The multinational tech company is committed to helping founders like Chapman through REJI and he shares this commitment. The Tennessee native sat down with us to share his experience as a founder of color and the importance of mentor ship.

James Chapman
Click here to watch Chapman’s interview.

For more details on the REJI announcement, see here.

Previous articleHow the Overturning of Bill Cosby’s Conviction Will Impact His Victims
Fahnia Thomas

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO