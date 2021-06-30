Phil Jackson’s Past ‘Racist’ Comments Unearthed About Blacks, NBA Players

*After Scottie Pippen called his former coach Phil Jackson a racist in a recent interview, fans dug up racist comments he made, most notably about Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony.

Pippen made the claims about Jackson during a Monday interview with Dan Patrick. The host asked the Chicago Bulls legend about his recent GQ interview in which Pippen called it was a “racial move” for Jackson to have Toni Kukoc take a crucial shot during the 1994 playoffs.

Patrick asked, “.. By saying it was a racial move then you’re calling Phil Jackson a racist…”

Pippen replied, “I don’t have a problem with that,” and Patrick says “Do you think Phil was?”

“Oh yeah…” said Pippen.

You can listen to his full comments below.

READ MORE: WE REMEMBER: Firstborn Son of Scottie Pippen Has Passed Away at Age 33

DP: “.. By saying it was a racial move then you’re calling Phil Jackson a racist…” Pippen: “I don’t have a problem with that.” DP: “Do you think Phil was?” Pippen: “Oh yeah…” Exchange with @ScottiePippen on Phil’s decision to have Kukoc take final shot against the Knicks pic.twitter.com/pH2aDLMDcQ — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 28, 2021

Following the interview, social media users have been digging up seemingly racist comments that Jackon has made since the 70’s — specifically from his book “Maverick.” Check out an except via the Twitter embed below. One Twitter user noted, “Ironically, Phil is a nobody without the one-on-one abilities of his Black superstars.”

Twitter users have been sharing screenshots from the book — check out some of the quotes via embeds below.

Lmaoooooo mane I ain’t know Phil Jackson was moving like this pic.twitter.com/LwBu3MrFtc — Might be The B-U-N .. Might not be (@BunNDaBayou) June 29, 2021

And then there’s this…