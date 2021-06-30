Phil Jackson’s Past ‘Racist’ Comments Unearthed About Blacks, NBA Players

*After Scottie Pippen called his former coach Phil Jackson a racist in a recent interview, fans dug up racist comments he made, most notably about Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony.
Pippen made the claims about Jackson during a Monday interview with Dan Patrick. The host asked the Chicago Bulls legend about his recent GQ interview in which Pippen called it was a “racial move” for Jackson to have Toni Kukoc take a crucial shot during the 1994 playoffs.
Patrick asked, “.. By saying it was a racial move then you’re calling Phil Jackson a racist…”
Pippen replied, “I don’t have a problem with that,” and Patrick says “Do you think Phil was?”
“Oh yeah…” said Pippen.
You can listen to his full comments below.
Exchange with @ScottiePippen on Phil’s decision to have Kukoc take final shot against the Knicks pic.twitter.com/pH2aDLMDcQ
— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 28, 2021
Following the interview, social media users have been digging up seemingly racist comments that Jackon has made since the 70’s — specifically from his book “Maverick.” Check out an except via the Twitter embed below. One Twitter user noted, “Ironically, Phil is a nobody without the one-on-one abilities of his Black superstars.”
Twitter users have been sharing screenshots from the book — check out some of the quotes via embeds below.
— benji (@daeedaeeburner) June 28, 2021
Lmaoooooo mane I ain’t know Phil Jackson was moving like this pic.twitter.com/LwBu3MrFtc
— Might be The B-U-N .. Might not be (@BunNDaBayou) June 29, 2021
And then there’s this…
LeBron hinting at Phil Jackson being racist back in 2016 when Phil called Rich Paul, Maverick Carter, etc his posse
“If he was working with anyone who wasn’t African American…..I don’t think he would’ve called them a posse” pic.twitter.com/F2RtWaOhJ6
— 🌟 (@LALeBron23) June 28, 2021