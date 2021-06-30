Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Phil Jackson’s Past ‘Racist’ Comments Unearthed About Blacks, NBA Players

By Ny MaGee
Kobe Bryant/Phil Jackson via Twitter

*After Scottie Pippen called his former coach Phil Jackson a racist in a recent interview, fans dug up racist comments he made, most notably about Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony.

Pippen made the claims about Jackson during a Monday interview with Dan Patrick. The host asked the Chicago Bulls legend about his recent GQ interview in which Pippen called it was a “racial move” for Jackson to have Toni Kukoc take a crucial shot during the 1994 playoffs.

Patrick asked, “.. By saying it was a racial move then you’re calling Phil Jackson a racist…”

Pippen replied, “I don’t have a problem with that,” and Patrick says “Do you think Phil was?”

“Oh yeah…” said Pippen.

You can listen to his full comments below.

READ MORE: WE REMEMBER: Firstborn Son of Scottie Pippen Has Passed Away at Age 33

Following the interview, social media users have been digging up seemingly racist comments that Jackon has made since the 70’s — specifically from his book “Maverick.” Check out an except via the Twitter embed below. One Twitter user noted, “Ironically, Phil is a nobody without the one-on-one abilities of his Black superstars.”

Twitter users have been sharing screenshots from the book — check out some of the quotes via embeds below.

And then there’s this…

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

