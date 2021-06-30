Oprah Surprises Viral Homeless Painter Richard Hutchins with a Purchase…or Two (Watch)

*Entertainment Tonight’s Thando Dlomo surprised viral painter Richard Hutchins with a woman who was interested in buying some of his art.

Oprah Winfrey.

Hutchins, the formerly homeless artist who gained viral fame for his inspiring story and incredible art, was having a normal day when Dlomo rolled up with the media maven, as well as his friend and business partner Charlie Rocket, in a Zoom on his phone.

“Richard, I have somebody who would love to meet you, who honestly has been so inspired and so excited by all that you’ve been doing, just like the rest of the world,” Dlomo said, as Winfrey walked into the room behind her, leaving Hutchins and Rocket in joyous tatters.

“It’s my pleasure to meet you,” Winfrey shared. “I saw some of your beautiful art, and I said, ‘Well, I have to get one of those paintings.’ Actually, I think you’re not charging enough money.”

Hutchins — who had been a successful artist years ago before several setbacks — said he struggled to know how to price his work now that people were interested again.

“I saw an Angela Davis portrait, it was like $150? So listen, I’m gonna pay $1,500 for that, because it needs to be at least 10 times what you’re asking for it,” Winfrey said. “I am so proud of you for taking your pain and turning it into promise, and moving that promise into a powerful form of expression for you.”

Winfrey also purchased his painting “Flower Girl,” which left Hutchins moved and emotional.

“You don’t even know what you’ve done with my life,” Hutchins said, fighting back tears.

Watch the surprise encounter below:

Hutchins gained viral fame after Rocket created a digital studio for him, and his story caught the attention of celebrities who were impressed by both his talent and his perseverance. After opening his online studio, Hutchins sold over $50,000 worth of art in a single day.

