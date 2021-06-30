Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Kyle Massey Hit with Felony Charge for Allegedly Sending Explicit Photos of Himself to 13-year-old Girl

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Former Disney star Kyle Massey has been charged with a felony for allegedly sending pornographic content, including explicit photos of himself, to a 13-year-old girl.

The 29-year-old actor has been charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, TMZ reports. Massey, who played Cory Baxter on the Disney series “That’s So Raven,” is accused of electronically sending sexually explicit photos and video which allegedly included shots of his erect penis.

As previously reported on EURweb.com, the charge is part of a civil lawsuit filed against Massey in 2019. The lawsuit says that the youngster and her mother met Massey at Universal City back in 2009 when she was just 4 years old. She says Massey maintained contact with her and held himself out as a father figure.

READ MORE: Kyle Massey and ‘Millennials’ Cast Explore Black Brotherhood in New ALLBLK Series [EUR Exclusive]

 The girl says she had long been interested in pursuing an entertainment career and hoped Kyle would help, according to reports.

The suit also claims that in December (2018) he spoke with the child’s mother and invited the girl from Seattle to fly to L.A. where he would take care of her and help get her an agent. He said the teen could stay with him and his girlfriend.

The girl and her mom claim days later, Massey began sending the girl “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos” including “a Snapchat image of Massey holding his penis with a corresponding text message that reads ‘LOL/Just me messing with u LOL.’”  She also alleges he sent her a video of his erect penis.

The girl is suing for at least $1.5 million.

As reported by Page Six, Massey was scheduled to appear for his arraignment Monday in King County Criminal Court in Washington but failed to show.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

