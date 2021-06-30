Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Jordan Brand Adds 8 WNBA Players to Roster

By Ny MaGee
*The Jordan Brand recently announced that eight WNBA athletes have signed onto its roster. 

“The world needs female voices, and we can’t ignore that or else we’re not growing,” Michael Jordan said in a statement for Nike. “The Jordan Brand is committed to giving women a platform to amplify their voices, which influence, inspire, and push culture forward.”

The endorsement group was announced on Twitter and features Maya Moore, Kia Nurse, Asia Durr, Satou Sabally, Chelsea Dungee, Aerial Powers, Crystal Dangerfield, Arella Karin Guirantes, Te’a Cooper, Dearica Hamby and Jordin Canada.

“Representation really matter at this point in time,” Seattle Storm point guard Jordin Canada stated. “To have 11 Black women be a part of this brand allows the younger generation and younger women to see that they can be like us – they can have that opportunity. I didn’t see that growing up.”

“Collectively, the new recruits boast a combined seven WNBA championships,” reports Hypebeast.

As noted by MadameNoire, the new additions to the roster join the brand’s Asia Durr, Kia Nurse, and Maya Moore.

“These amazing athletes are defining a lot of things about Jordan Brand and leading a true conversation that’s impacting culture and our communities across the globe, said Jordan.

According to Jordan’s Twitter post, the athletes were chosen for both their success on the court and their social justice activism.

“It’s crazy because we’re really making history,” said Cooper. “We’re really starting something. It’s huge for women to have shoe deals, period. But to be the first time there’s this many people with the Jordan Brand in women’s basketball, that’s huge. How much love he’s showing us is unbelievable.”

On being a part of Jordan’s brand, Dangerfield, the 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year, said “We don’t just stick to our sport. We’re vocal in the league, as a whole, and we’re going to bring it to the community — to leave things better than we found them.”

