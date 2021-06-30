Wednesday, June 30, 2021
First Trailer for ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Drops, in Theaters August 13th [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
Don’t Breathe 2

*The first trailer for “Don’t Breathe 2” has dropped and comes 5 years after the blockbuster thriller bagged nearly $160 million worldwide in 2016.

“Don’t Breathe 2″ is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.

In the trailer, one of the villains (Brendan Sexton III) tells the girl who is hiding with Nordstrom: “It’s not me you need to be scared of, little girl, but the man standing next to you. Now I don’t know who he is, but I know who he’s not. Should I tell her or you?”

Rocci Boy Williams, Christian Zagia, Bobby Schofield, Adam Young and Diaana Babnicova round out the cast.

“Don’t Breathe 2” hails from first-time director Rodo Sayagues. He co-wrote the script with Fede Alvarez, who directed the original. They also co-wrote the first film.

“Don’t Breathe 2” hits theaters on August 13.

Check out the trailer below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

