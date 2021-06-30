Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Artist-in-Residence Cuffed at Gunpoint by Cops Who Thought He Had Broken In (Watch)

john sims
John Sims handcuffed by Columbia police

*An artist is speaking out after Columbia, South Carolina police officers handcuffed him on Monday, believing he was an intruder at an arts center. In fact, he is an “artist-in-residence,” and the facility allows the artist to sleep and work there while his art is being displayed.

According to a statement from the Columbia Police Department, officers noticed the main door into the building was propped open at 2 a.m.
Police say the patrol officer was joined by other officers before conducting a search in the building to check for crimes in progress or anyone in distress. Following the department’s protocols, the officers entered the building with guns drawn.

Before heading to the second floor of the building, officers repeatedly shouted commands for the person to come out and identify themselves.
While searching the building, the police officers woke Sims up.

“I saw lights in the window. I’m thinking-they’re coming from outside,” Sims said. “I’m thinking they’re protesters, confederate, neo-Nazi’s, white supremacists coming in the space, responding to my work, coming to my show.”

The theme of Sims’ latest project is political activism. He has created art that displays different designs of confederate flags, and the flags hanging from a noose.

The body camera footage showed Sims was handcuffed for nearly eight minutes before being released. He said based on the situation, this was the best outcome.

“I could’ve been shot,” Sims said. “I could’ve been killed if I moved the wrong way, if I have a medical condition, or I’ve been sleeping, I was startled. We see countless individuals who don’t survive. I am happy to still be alive.”

Watch the bodycam footage in the report below:

EURPublisher01

