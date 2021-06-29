Why Scottie Pippin Thinks Phil Jackson is Racist (Watch)

*During an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” Monday, Hall of Fame forward Scottie Pippen doubled down on his suggestion in GQ that his former Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson is racist.

Pippen says that Jackson drawing up Toni Kukoc over him to take the last shot in a 1994 second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks was racially motivated, a move that infamously led to Pippen refusing to re-enter the game.

“I thought it was a pretty low blow,” he said. “I felt like it was an opportunity to give [Kukoc] a rise. It was a racial move to give him a rise. After all I’ve been through with this organization, now you’re gonna tell me to take the ball out and throw it to Toni Kukoc? You’re insulting me. That’s how I felt,” Pippen said.

When Patrick argued that Jackson might be disloyal, but not necessarily a racist, Pippen countered: “I was in the locker room with him, I was in practices with him—you’re looking at him from afar.”

And that wasn’t Pippen’s only bone of racial contention.

“Oh yeah. Do you remember Phil Jackson left the Lakers, went wrote a book on Kobe Bryant, then came back and coached him?” Pippen said. “I mean, who would do that? You name someone in professional sports that would do that. … I think he tried to expose Kobe in a way he shouldn’t have.”

Watch below: