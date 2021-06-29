Tuesday, June 29, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

Why Scottie Pippin Thinks Phil Jackson is Racist (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Scottie Pippen
Scottie Pippen appears on The Dan Patrick Show, Monday, 6/28/21, via Zoom

*During an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” Monday, Hall of Fame forward Scottie Pippen doubled down on his suggestion in GQ that his former Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson is racist.

Pippen says that Jackson drawing up Toni Kukoc over him to take the last shot in a 1994 second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks was racially motivated, a move that infamously led to Pippen refusing to re-enter the game.

“I thought it was a pretty low blow,” he said. “I felt like it was an opportunity to give [Kukoc] a rise. It was a racial move to give him a rise. After all I’ve been through with this organization, now you’re gonna tell me to take the ball out and throw it to Toni Kukoc? You’re insulting me. That’s how I felt,” Pippen said.

When Patrick argued that Jackson might be disloyal, but not necessarily a racist, Pippen countered: “I was in the locker room with him, I was in practices with him—you’re looking at him from afar.”

And that wasn’t Pippen’s only bone of racial contention.

“Oh yeah. Do you remember Phil Jackson left the Lakers, went wrote a book on Kobe Bryant, then came back and coached him?” Pippen said. “I mean, who would do that? You name someone in professional sports that would do that. … I think he tried to expose Kobe in a way he shouldn’t have.”

Watch below:

Previous articleLarry Buford: Smithsonian Magazine Features World’s Greatest Record Store!
Next articleCardi B and Offset Expecting Second Child: ‘Another Blessing’ [PHOTOS]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO