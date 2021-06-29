*“I have a love for music,” said Pastor Dr. E. Dewey Smith, Jr. (The House of Hope) about the reason behind the launch of his record label Pebble Street Records. “Music was my first love. My mother got me a guitar at three…and I was playing the piano at five. I started preaching at 17 and was pastoring at 19.”

Amazingly, I can clearly see his “calling” as a musician.

“I was told to focus on preaching not music,” he continued. “Back then it was a battle between my love for music and my love for ministry. I learned latter on….Marvin Sapp…had the same battle. People who do ministry and music have that battle. I suppressed my musical visions for decades. I accepted the limit and perspectives of everybody. So God said, ‘who said you can’t do both?’ So I started a label to put out people’s music.”

Dr. Smith said he has a signed artist, Courtney C. Franklin from Memphis. He released Franklins’ debut single “We Made It” (Pebble Street Records) from his “God Has a Plan” album release. On a roll and not looking back Pastor Dewey released his own solo debut single “Your Presence is a Gift” (Pebble Street Records). The first single from the Morehouse graduate is off of his debut album to be release sometime this year.

“We signed our first artist in April,” Pastor E. Dewey added. “We released his first song in May. It’s the most added to radio!”

Senior Pastor at mega-church The House of Hope, with locations in Atlanta, Macon and West Pointe, Georgia, Dr. Smith says his churches are “Global Word churches”. They have a collective congregation of over 10,000 people. The Macon, Georgia native has been ministering for over 30 years and has garnered a Bachelors of Arts degree from Morehouse in Atlanta, a Masters of Science degree from Amridge University in Montgomery, Alabama and a Doctorate in Ministry from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio.

“I’m more than a pastor or preacher,” he said. “I’m not conflicted now. It was always in my head, but I was living by ‘their’ limitations. I’ve been doing films for a long time now. God has put you on earth to bring hope to the world. God gave you a gift to deliver that message.”

Dr. E. Dewey Smith, Jr. has expanded his “brand” of hope in the church, in music, in books, in films, on television and other channels that will allow him to spread God’s Word. He is also an Inductee of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Board of Preachers at Morehouse College as a “Distinguished Preacher.” He has served on the Board of Directors for the Morehouse School of Religion, the United Theological Seminary Board of Directors, and the Bible College (Monroe, LA) Board of Directors. He has also served as co-host of a Warner Bros. (Burbank, CA) day-time faith-based show. www.PebbleStreetRecords.com www.HoHAtl.org

