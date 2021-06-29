Taraji P. Henson Joins Female-led Anthology Film ‘Tell It Like a Woman’

*Taraji P. Henson has joined Jennifer Hudson and Pauletta Washington in the star-studded anthology film “Tell It Like a Woman.”

Per press release, “Tell It Like a Woman” – a film by women – about women -is comprised of seven segments, making a feature length film. The segments are directed by female directors from different parts of the world, shot in Italy, India, Japan, and USA, and range through different genres, from drama to comedy, through docudrama and animation. Segments include: “Unspoken” – directed by Maria Sole Tognazzi and starring Margherita Buy; “Lagonegro” – directed by Lucia Puenzo and starring Eva Longoria; “Elbows deep” – directed by Catherine Hardwicke and starring Cara Delevingne, Marcia Gay Harden and Jasmine Luv; “Sharing a Ride” – directed by Leena Yadav and starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Anjali Lama; “A Week in My Life” – directed by Mipo O and starring Anne Watanabe; and this final piece ‘Pepcy & Kim’ – directed by Taraji P. Henson and starring Jennifer Hudson and Pauletta Washington.

All segments come together in an intertwining feature film from Iervolino Entertainment S.p.A. – the global film & television production company founded by producer Andrea Iervolino and co-owned with Monika Bacardi. The project is the result of the collaboration with ‘We Do It Together’, a non-profit film production company that advocates for gender equality, founded by producer Chiara Tilesi.

Iervolino said, “The talents of Taraji, Jennifer and Pauletta are awe-inspiring and on full display in their adaptation of the amazing Kim Carter story. This trio is a marvelous compliment to the spirited filmmakers and talent banding together for this one-of-a-kind film, and their sincerity in delivering a ‘must see’ segment is simply moving. We can’t wait to show this film to the world.”

‘We Do It Together’ founder & producer Chiara Tilesi said, “’Tell It Like A Woman’ has been a very long journey, almost six years producing this film, and we couldn’t have asked for a better ending segment in ‘Pepcy & Kim.’ We are honored to have the immense talents of Taraji, Jennifer, and Pauletta, to bring Kim Carter’s powerful story to life. This segment reminds us that in life no matter how difficult the circumstance, there is a way to overcome any obstacle. It is so inspiring to see Kim Carter helping women across the United States with her non-profit, The Time for Change Foundation.”

Since 2019, Iervolino Entertainment has focused its production mainly on animated web series in a short format for mobile devices, with episodes lasting 5 minutes each, opening a new window on the world of entertainment and a cutting edge vision of the future of content use. The Company also operates through subsidiaries such as Arte Video for post-production and Red Carpet for the celebrity management division.

WE DO IT TOGETHER (WDIT) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit film production company created to produce films, documentaries, TV and other forms of media uniquely dedicated to the empowerment of women. With a mission to create content that provides women in entertainment a slate to be creatively recognized, WE DO IT TOGETHER strives to change perceptions of female stereotypes within a male-dominated industry.

*via press release, source: Rogers and Cowan PMK