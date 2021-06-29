Safaree Samuels and Estranged Wife Erica Mena Welcome Baby No. 2

*Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels have welcomed their second child.

On Monday, Samuels shared an image of himself cradling his newborn son that he shares with his estranged wife Mena.

“MR Straittt Jr is here!! 🙏🏾 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” Samuels captioned the photo.(Straitt refers to his 2020 album). He did not reveal the baby’s name in the birth announcement.

On his Instagram Story, the rapper/reality TV star shared a picture of the baby gripping one of his fingers. “Another me…. That’s all the world need,” he captioned the image.

Mena and Samuels are also parents to a 17-month-old daughter, Safire.

The “Love & Hip Hop” stars called are currently embattled in a better divorce war after a year and a half of marriage. As reproted by Ace Showbiz, Mena is seeking primary custody of their children. Safaree is seeking joint custody.

Erica filed for divorce in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia on May 21, pulling the plug on her marriage after two years. As reported earlier, “Erica is asking for primary physical custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Safire, but she’s willing to share joint legal custody with Safaree. She’s also indicated she wants child support, plus … exclusive use of the home they currently share,” TMZ writes.

Earlier this year, Safaree took to social media to announce that he was done with married life and ready to call it quits with Erica. In the tweet, he said, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes,” and added, “and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I end up in jail over some dumb s**t. Nobody is worth my freedom.”

Mena replied, “Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter.”

In a follow-up tweet, Erica shared, “Out of RESPECT for my daughter and to honor my growth as a woman. I’m going to get back to doing what I do best. Make money and be only about my business. Entertaining social media with my issues isn’t my thing.” She concluded with, “Don’t let this Scorpio sting.”

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Mena said her marriage to Samuel is “irretrievably broken” with “no hope of reconciliation.”