Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Miss Jones May Have Had a Threesome with Tupac, Monie Love [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
miss jones, pac, monie love

*Radio personality Miss Jones has hinted that she once had a threesome with late rapper Tupac and British artist Monie Love.

As reported by thejasminebrand.com, Jones recalled the moment during a recent episode of Drink Champs, saying: “I’m gonna tell you about the party. So [Tupac Shakur] came and we’re walking and it’s like the music stops. Everyone else hears the music, but I’m with Monie and he stops and he looks at us and then…so like, we know what the look means and we figure it out. It was a good night and that was it.”

When asked if it was just Tupac and Monie Love who made sexy time together, Jones said “Well no, it was just the three of us.”

She then joked “The three of us just talked for a long time.”

Watch the moment via the clip below.

READ MORE: New CrimeDoor App Gives New Looks at the Murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NOREAGA/DRINKCHAMPS (@therealnoreaga)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

