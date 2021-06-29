Lil Kim Calls for ‘Verzuz’ Battle with Nicki Minaj [WATCH]

*Lil Kim says she’s ready to do a Verzuz with Nicki Minaj.

The hip-hop legend made the announcement during Sunday’s red carpet at the BET Awards. When asked if she would participate in the popular virtual series Kim quickly responded “yes.” As to who she wants to face off in a battle, she answered “Nicki.”

Watch the moment via the short clip below.

Kim and Nicki have famously feuded over the years and it remains unclear if they have settled their beef for good.

“I’m past that I’m over it,” Kim said of their feud, back in 2018. “She did what she did, until she’s ready, hopefully, God puts it on her mind to do the right thing because she knows what she did.”

Meanwhile, previously, rapper Trina said she’d be down to go head-to-head against Lil Kim.

“[Lil] Kim is that bitch. Let’s be very clear…When I came into the industry, this is who I looked at, looked up to. This is the lyrics that I recited, this is what made me know that it’s okay to talk that lethal shit…,” she explained during an interview with 103.5 The Beat.

“Therefore, I would feel like that’s equivalent because Kim is legendary, and she got mad records.”

I[t] won’t even feel like a competition because it’s a family thing,” Trina continued. “I’m probably gonna be so much more engaged in her records than anything cuz it’ll go back to when I first heard her, so I’ll be in my vibe, like fanned out…That’s just what I would say. That’s just my little opinion, but nobody reached out.”

The initial Verzuz battle debuted on Instagram Live last March between series creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Since then, music fans have been treated to battles featuring Snoop Dogg, DMX, Benny Blanco, Ryan Tedder, Babyface, Teddy Riley, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane and Jeezy, Ashanti, Keyshia Cole and most recently, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow… to name a few.