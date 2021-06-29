Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Leaked Video Shows Alabama Teacher Hurling Racist, Homophobic Slurs Toward Her Baby Daddy (Watch)

*An Alabama English teacher and volleyball coach is both viral and unemployed after a video montage of her using derogatory language against Black people, gay people and those with special needs was leaked to the web.

Conecuh County’s Olivia Stephens-Squires had her resignation accepted by the Conecuh County Board of Education after a meeting on Friday, according to NBC15 News. The meeting followed public outrage over a video that showed her using racist and homophobic slurs during an argument with the father of her child.

“Your wife f*cked ni**ers your whole f*cking marriage,” she shouted in one clip. She added, “F*** you! F*cking f*gg*t! You sit like a f*gg*t. F*gg*t a** motherf***er!”

According to NBC 15 News, the father of her child claims his iCloud was hacked and that someone leaked the videos.

Click through to YouTube below to watch the video montage:

