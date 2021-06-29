Leaked Video Shows Alabama Teacher Hurling Racist, Homophobic Slurs Toward Her Baby Daddy (Watch)

*An Alabama English teacher and volleyball coach is both viral and unemployed after a video montage of her using derogatory language against Black people, gay people and those with special needs was leaked to the web.

Conecuh County’s Olivia Stephens-Squires had her resignation accepted by the Conecuh County Board of Education after a meeting on Friday, according to NBC15 News. The meeting followed public outrage over a video that showed her using racist and homophobic slurs during an argument with the father of her child.

“Your wife f*cked ni**ers your whole f*cking marriage,” she shouted in one clip. She added, “F*** you! F*cking f*gg*t! You sit like a f*gg*t. F*gg*t a** motherf***er!”

According to NBC 15 News, the father of her child claims his iCloud was hacked and that someone leaked the videos.

