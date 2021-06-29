It’s Been 13 Years Since ‘Chocolate Rain’; Tay Zonday Reflects (Watch)

*Know Your Meme caught up with Tay Zonday to look back at his viral sensation, “Chocolate Rain,” and what he’s been up to since.

The video, with 130 million views and counting, was written and performed by Zonday. The song, with lyrics about as straightforward as you can get, has been heavily parodied, remixed and eventually led to his appearances on a number of talk shows. He was even parodied on “South Park.”

Tay spoke to Know Your Meme about how the song and video came about, and his life 13 years later including being on the autism spectrum, and being true to his artistic vision.

Watch below: