Tuesday, June 29, 2021
DJ Cassidy Celebrates 40th Birthday with Star-Studded Bash

By Ny MaGee
*DJ Cassidy celebrated his 40th birthday with a star-studded bash after the BET Awards on Sunday. 

Here’s more from Page Six

Cassidy started his night at the awards, where he and Ashanti presented Megan Thee Stallion with a Viewer’s Choice honor. He and his guests then headed to the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel for dinner and to screen his post-awards show special, “Pass The Mic: BET Awards Edition.

After the dinner, the party turned into an impromptu jam session with Cassdy passing the mic to old-school legends such as Bowlegged Lou from Full Force, Deniece Williams, Howard Hewett, Ray Parker Jr., Ricky Bell, Bobby Brown, El DeBarge, Philip Bailey and Verdine White from Earth Wind and Fire.

“So many of my musical heroes are here tonight, and that theme has defined this past year for me … I’m just feeling so amazing to be celebrating with you guys,” Cassidy told the crowd.

READ MORE: DJ Cassidy and His Celebrity Friends to ‘Pass The Mic’ for BET Mother’s Day Special [EUR Exclusive VIDEO]

 

During the event, DeBarge performed “All This Love” and “I Like It.” and White and Bailey performed  Earth Wind and Fire’s “That’s the Way of the World.”

“Philip toasted El and talked about how much he loved him and how he couldn’t believe they had never met until that night,” the guest said.

Brown performed “My Perogative” and Hewett served up his Shalamar hit “This Is for the Lover in You.”

Per the report, Jimmy Jam, Legendary Damon, Brittny Gastineau, JB Smoove, O’Neal McKnight, Cassidy’s girlfriend Kelsey Evenson, and DJ couple Kiss and MOS were among the 70 guests who attended.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

