DaBaby Responds to Lil Duval’s Comparison of Him to Ludacris

By Fisher Jack
*The streets have been talking since #LilDuval made an interesting comparison between #Ludacris and #DaBaby, and while some fans thought he had a point, Baby doesn’t seem too sure.

In a recent interview with @Billboard, DaBaby clarified that he thinks he and Ludacris are two different artists, but said he has been inspired by many artists of that generation.

“I wouldn’t even say we’re one of the same,” Baby said. “I feel like thats too commonly used. I think people use that too lightly. I was inspired by Ludacris’ creativity with his music videos. [I was inspired by] a lot of—click the link in our bio to read more!

Now, just in case you missed Lil Duval’s original tweet, he said, “DaBaby is this generation, Ludacris.”

That tweet and subsequent others were met with some people who didn’t agree with his comparisons so he responded with this:

“I can’t believe some of y’all think da baby can’t rap. N*gga be snapping to me and he street. F*ck else y’all want?”

Da Baby - Luda (Twitter screenshot)Lil Duval then shared a side-by-side screenshot of Ludacris from his “Get Back” music video, and DaBaby from his “Suge” music video to show that there were similarities in their style.

One person responded to his tweet and said, “Nawwww. He ain’t Luda. Sorry, unc.”

So, what do YOU think? Hit us up with YPUR response in the comment section below.

 

