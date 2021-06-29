Cardi B and Offset Expecting Second Child: ‘Another Blessing’ [PHOTOS]

*Cardi B and her hubby, rapper Offset, are expecting their second child together.

The rapper showed off her baby bump while performing at the BET Awards Sunday with Offset and his group Migos.

Following the performance, Cardi shared a photo of her baby bump Instagram.”#2,” she captioned the post. Offset shared the image to his Instagram Stories, writing “Another Blessing.”

Check out the images below.

Cardi also posted a maternity photo of herself with her 2-year-old daughter Kulture, and reflected on her own relationship with younger sister Hennessy Carolina.

“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny,” she wrote.

Cardi added in the caption, “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will 🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

Offset,29, is also father to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships. He and Cardi wed in September 2017.

“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing,” Cardi wrote in the caption of a picture of Offset cradling her baby bump.

“Our home feels so blissful and very busy 😩but we are ready and so happy!!” she continued. “Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes 🤗.”