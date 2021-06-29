Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: Secret Swinger

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This host is A+/A list. He stars on multiple shows and formats and genres. He used to be A+ list as an athlete. He is also an A+ list swinger which he really tries to keep secret, but the ex that used to be married to an actor is always asking for a few dollars here and a few dollars there.

Can you guess who the talk show host, the ex, and the actor are? Sound off in the comments. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

