Monday, June 28, 2021
Queerness on Display At BET Awards – Lil Nas X Defends Kissing Male Back Up Dancer / VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Lil Nas x - Lil Nas X kissing male dancer
*Lil Nas X hit the stage during the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday and decided to close out his performance with a bang!

While performing his controversial hit song “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” Lil Nas closed it out with a passionate kiss from one of his backup dancers. Of course his bold move was met with some backlash but was also widely celebrated on social media. Diddy even tweeted to him, “Lil Nas X did that!! Be fearless!!! 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿.”

Although Nas has been reposting a bunch of positive reactions to his performance, he did defend himself against critics. One upset Twitter user said, “DONT USE AFRICAN CULTURE FOR S***S LIKE THIS!!!!!!! RESPECT OUR ANCESTORS.” Lil Nas X then replied, “y’all really like to pretend homosexuality didn’t exist in african culture.”

Lil Nas X and dancers and kiss at BET Awards
Needless to say, folks on social media are feelin’ some kinda way over the kiss. Here are some select of reactions:

mrs_moneypennyohoh7

Y’all always tell people to do what makes them happy. When they do, it’s a Problem🤦🏾‍♀️

elegidokey

That don’t matter it’s a time an place BET awards all kinda ages he watching

erriiikkkaaa

So we gonna ignore the fact that Diddy was loving that 😂😂😂

iamperez

It’s just too gay

mrs_moneypennyohoh7

Madonna did it and it was cool. Why is this so different?

Fisher Jack

