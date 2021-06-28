Monday, June 28, 2021
‘Paradies’ a Horror Film to Die for Starts Production in Belize

By Billie Jordan Sushine
"Paradies"
“Paradies” stars Kebba N’Jie, Ian James, GUI Dasilva, Ravyn Collier, Jhone Y Lucas, Nate Walker enjoying cocktails some for the last time.

*Paradise starts as a dream when six young American adults win an all expenses getaway to stay at an ultra-luxury resort in Belize.

Starring talented fresh faces Gui DaSilva (Marvels, “Winter Soldier”), Jhone Y. Lucas (“The Gen Zone”), Nate Walker (“Shameless”), Ian James (”Stranger Things Experience”), Kayla Stukleberger (“Vicious”) and introducing the young New York theater sensation, Summer Arroyo.

Produced by Damien Douglas (Fatal) and producing partner Clifford Reid (Don’t Fear). Producer Dale Stelly, (Comptons Finest) puts on his directors’ hat for the chilling suspense thriller.

The suspense, thriller follows the group, which is elated when they find out they are going to be pampered like kings and queens at the luxury resort, for free, with a major catch unbeknownst to them.

Upon arriving to the beautiful scenery, the group was treated as gods by their host, so much so, some in the group thought it to be a bit out of the norm…and they were right.

They soon discover the horror that awaits them in “paradise.”

A002_A025_06155R
“Paradies” a Horror Film ‘To Die For” Starts Production in Belize, Central America Starring Gui DaSilva, Jhone Y. Lucas, Nate Walker, Ian James and Kayla Stukleberger

The film is shooting in Belize at the idyllic island getaway at Costa Blu Beach Resort, the Adults-only resort part of Trademark Collection by Wyndham. Just seven miles north of San Pedro Town, the adults-only retreat is surrounded by Belize’s natural beauty and spectacular Caribbean views. Go snorkeling and diving at the nearby Mexico Rocks Marine Reserve, take advantage of free kayaks and paddleboards, or simply enjoy the serenity of the non-smoking hotel and spa. You’ll have easy access to John Greif II Airport (SPR) in San Pedro Town and the Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport (BZE) in Belize City.
source: FullbloomMkt.com

