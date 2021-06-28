Ne-Yo and Wife Crystal Smith Welcome Third Child, Isabella Rose Smith

*Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay Smith have welcomed their third child together, a baby girl born on June 25.

“ISABELLA ROSE SMITH! 🌹 God said don’t make plans honey! She came 4 weeks early but right on time for mommy!,” Smith captioned a photo on Instagram. “Born at 11:11 am ( lucky lil lady) 5 lbs 7 oz of perfection 🥺🥰 My world is finally complete.”

We previously reported, after Ne-Yo and Smith announced that they are expecting their third child together, critics were quick to call out the singer for allegedly making his former fiancée get her tubes tied.

During her time on the short-lived VH1 series “Atlanta Exes,” Ne-Yo’s other baby mama, Monyetta Shaw, said after she and Ne-Yo had their two kids, they were done. Per MadameNoire, she was to have her tubes tied and burned, which she did, and he was supposed to get a vasectomy, which apparently didn’t happen.

However, Crystal claims Ne-Yo didn’t make Shaw do anything. When she announced her pregnancy on social media in February, one user replied: “What about his first wife he convinced to sterilize herself then left her lmao?”

“I’m his first wife boo,” she replied, before saying in another comment, “I’m being accurate since you want to be in something so bad. I respect the mother of his kids and facts are facts. He didn’t request nor make anyone do anything. She has moved on and is in love, happy as hell. You should try it. Simple-minded child.”

Ne-Yo previously made it clear that he didn’t pressure his ex into having her tubes tied. He claims it was a decision they both agreed on.

“As a family, we decided we didn’t want any more kids. Once we learned that our second child was a boy we were in the office high-fiving like ‘Yes! We’re done.’ The doctor hit us with the option,” he told HelloBeautiful in 2014. “If we done, we done. We decided we didn’t want any more kids. We decided we didn’t want any more kids.”

Smith and Ne-Yo were headed for divorce back in 2000, but the R&B crooner withdrew his divorce request in April 2020, Bossip reported.

On New Year’s Eve in 2020, Ne-Yo proposed to Smith again, as reported by MadameNoire.

“I love you,” he said in a video of his proposal on Instagram. “We have decided that this is our forever. With that being said I need you to know that there is no where on the face of the planet that I would rather be. There is no one on the face of the planet that I would rather be with.”

Ne-Yo and Smith have two other children together, Shaffer Chimere Jr., 5, and Roman Alexander-Raj.