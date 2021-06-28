Monday, June 28, 2021
John Boyega’s Fans Concerned After He Quits ‘Rebel Ridge’ and Tweets Are Deleted

By Ny MaGee
*Fans of John Boyega are concerned that Hollywood is trying to cancel him after his pro-black stance last summer amid the BLM protests. 

Most recently, he abruptly quit filming Netflix’s “Rebel Ridge,” citing family reasons, but rumor has it the actor is battling substance abuse that needs to be addressed. Others, however, allege Boyega had a number of personal issues while filming, such as not liking the script or his living accommodations, per thejasminebrand.com

Meanwhile, his tweets for the past year have been deleted and his verified blue check had been temporarily removed. 

Boyega‘s agent Femi Oguns responded to the allegations in an email to The Hollywood Reporter. 

“I can categorically say that these rumours are completely untrue. People will form their opinions often rooted from boredom. As stated John unfortunately left due to family reasons which in truth is none of anyone’s business except his own. John and Netflix have a wonderful relationship which will continue to grow for years to come whether that be through his acting or through [Boyega’s production company] UpperRoom.”

Boyega has not addressed the rumors. 

READ MORE: John Boyega Confirmed for Sequel to Alien Sci-Fi Hit ‘Attack The Block’

Meanwhile, back in November, Boyega said he worries his Black Lives Matter activism could hurt his career.

In an interview with the Radio Times via The Guardian, the British-Nigerian actor was asked about his emotional speech last summer at a BLM protest in London and if he had concerns about speaking out.

“Absolutely. I still have those thoughts,” he responded. 

In his June speech, Boyega broke down in tears while speaking to thousands gathered in Hyde Park protesting against systemic racism, sparked by the death of Floyd while in police custody on May 25.

“Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time,” he said into a megaphone,. “I ain’t waiting. I ain’t waiting!”

Boyega also called for the protection of Black women, and to stop “demonizing our own”.

“We need to take care of them. They’re ours, they are our hearts, they are our future,” he said.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

