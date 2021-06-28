Florida Man Spray Paints ‘KKK’ on Van Belonging to Black Business Owner [VIDEO]

*A 74-year-old Florida man has been arrested for spray-painting racist graffiti on the van of a Black-owned beauty business.

Police in Ocala, Florida arrested Victor Buttermoore after he spray-painted the letters “KKK” and a noose onto the side of a van belonging to Aniyah Williams, who operates the Fancy Hair Collection beauty service, Newsweek reports.

The incident occurred while the van was parked outside of the Screaming Aero Graphix shop. The graphics store had supplied Williams with newly added images of Black women on the van’s exterior.

“If for one second you don’t believe there’s no longer such a thing as ‘racism’ … our Fancyhairco mobile truck didn’t even make it out of the shop without being vandalized by a Caucasian male,” Williams wrote in a Facebook post about her vandalized vehicle. “The nerve to spray paint KKK & ropes around our necks. This is absolutely unacceptable.”

Buttermoorewas was captured on security camera wearing a blue hooded jacket and a dark baseball cap while vandalizing the van.

Police said that he vandalized Williams’ van because he was angry that one of his employees had stopped working at his graphics company, Signs Unlimited Sea, Inc., and began working at Screaming Aero Graphix instead. Buttermoore remains detained at the Marion County Jail as he awaits his first court appearance. Police charged the man with felony criminal mischief.

Buttermoore faces a maximum prison sentence of five years if convicted.

