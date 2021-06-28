Monday, June 28, 2021
HomeNews
News

Florida Man Spray Paints ‘KKK’ on Van Belonging to Black Business Owner [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

eurweb.com

*A 74-year-old Florida man has been arrested for spray-painting racist graffiti on the van of a Black-owned beauty business.

Police in Ocala, Florida arrested Victor Buttermoore after he spray-painted the letters “KKK” and a noose onto the side of a van belonging to Aniyah Williams, who operates the Fancy Hair Collection beauty service, Newsweek reports. 

The incident occurred while the van was parked outside of the Screaming Aero Graphix shop. The graphics store had supplied Williams with newly added images of Black women on the van’s exterior.

“If for one second you don’t believe there’s no longer such a thing as ‘racism’ … our Fancyhairco mobile truck didn’t even make it out of the shop without being vandalized by a Caucasian male,” Williams wrote in a Facebook post about her vandalized vehicle. “The nerve to spray paint KKK & ropes around our necks. This is absolutely unacceptable.”

Check out her full Facebook post below.

READ MORE: Sisters Found Dead After Mom Offers Baptisms in Florida Canal [Video]

Buttermoorewas was captured on security camera wearing a blue hooded jacket and a dark baseball cap while vandalizing the van.

Here’s more from Newsweek:

Police said that he vandalized Williams’ van because he was angry that one of his employees had stopped working at his graphics company, Signs Unlimited Sea, Inc., and began working at Screaming Aero Graphix instead. Buttermoore remains detained at the Marion County Jail as he awaits his first court appearance. Police charged the man with felony criminal mischief. 

Buttermoore faces a maximum prison sentence of five years if convicted.

Check out the video report below.

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: Odd Coupling
Next articleNe-Yo and Wife Crystal Smith Welcome Third Child, Isabella Rose Smith
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO