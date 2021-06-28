Monday, June 28, 2021
HomeColumns
Columns

Derek Chauvin Sentenced: The Journal Of Steffanie Rivers

By riversteff
0

Derek Chauvin (with mic) in court1
Derek Chauvin (with mic) in court / YouTube screenshot

*Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the modern day lynching of George Floyd.

That’s less than what Chauvin deserves, especially considering this crooked cop only has to serve two-thirds of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

That means Chauvin only has to serve 15 years before he is eligible for parole. 

This lowball sentence speaks to how much value – or the lack thereof – America puts on the lives of Black people in general and Floyd specifically, who was murdered in the street in front of witnesses and subsequently the world after Darnella Frazier’s video went viral! I hope every day of his time in prison somebody reminds Chauvin of why he’s there….in their own special way. 

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Oh My God! Newborn Baby Girl’s Face Sliced Open During Emergency C-section

When cops kill people in the line of duty they get little to no punishment. White people who attack cops get treated with kid gloves. But when a Black man is accused of attacking a law officer he gets attempted murder charges and no bond. It happened to Rocky Money Rudolph in Seminole County, Florida. They want to put Rudolph under the jail for something that started as a window tint violation, but was escalated by a deputy on the side of the road. Click on the video above for more details. 

Steffanie Rivers (screenshot1)
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @TCBStef on Twitter and Instagram.

Previous articleSeven New Subject-Matter Experts Selected for The Branding Accelerator Program as the First Cohort of 2021
riversteff

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO