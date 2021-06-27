Shara Prophet: Creating A Container for Your Fears / VIDEO

*All fears serve a great purpose. In fact, there is not one emotion, thought, idea or behavior that does not. Sometimes fear paralyzes us and keeps us from going after what we desire.

A great way for you to move your fears out of your path is by creating a container for them. In doing so we can continue moving towards our goals despite fear.

There are two main types of fear:

The first is Primal Fear which triggers the flight, fight, freeze responses that live in the Primitive Mind. This is an instinctual fear that is innate in every human since the earliest existence of man.

The Primal Fears’ primary job is to make sure we survive and are safe from perceived danger in our immediate environment. The Primitive mind reminds us to eat, stay warm, or cool down, and to run, hide, or be still and quiet in the event of an attack.

The second fear is the Fear of the Unknown which is triggered when we are trying to make changes in our lives or do something different that we have never done before. This type of fear is also a form of protection because your mind does not know the difference between being chased by a Saber Toothed Tiger and starting a new business.

Fear of the Unknown shows up as resistance and can cause us to exhibit success blocking behaviors that hinder us from achieving certain goals or making healthier life choices.

For example, “If I quit smoking how will I be able to relax after work?” “If I start this weight loss journey, does that mean I can’t ever eat pizza again?” “Will I be financially secure if I start my own business?”

When we do not know what is going to happen after we achieve a goal, our resistance barriers go up as a form of protection against the unknown.

Here are a few tips on what to do when you notice fear is getting in the way of your success.

Acknowledge the fear and admit it is the reason you are self-sabotaging. Whether you are procrastinating on a project, unable to stick to your fitness goals, or pushing away a potential new friend or romantic partner. Try identifying what triggered the fear. Every fear has a point of origin and is associated to some kind of trauma from the past that our Primitive Mind is trying to protect us from. Sitting with a pen and pad and asking yourself the question, “What am I afraid of in this situation?” can yield some profound insights. Once you have identified the trigger now it’s time to create a container for the fear. I love this technique. It is highly effective and works rather quickly depending on the intensity of the fear. Step 1 – Take a few deep breaths and close your eyes.

Step 2 – Get a sense of what might be the ideal container to trap the fear i.e., glass jar, metal safe or cage, a box with a lock. Whatever you come up with is exactly the ideal container for you.

Step 3 – Turn the fear into a form that can fit inside the container. If you have a hard time visualizing, think of something you have seen before that represents being held inside a container that cannot get out it. *I will be doing another video on how people with aphantasia, which is the inability to form mental images of objects that are not present, can still use imagery to assist with subconscious reconditioning.

Step 4 – Mentally place the fear inside of the container and decide what will happen to the fear. Will it stay in the container temporarily until you reach your goal? Will it transmute into something that can benefit you? Or will you decide to get rid of the fear all together? The choice is totally up to you.

This is a starting point. It is not the end all, cure all. This technique will help you move the fear aside so you can take steps towards your goals. In these videos I give you tips and tricks to help you achieve instant relief in the moment. If certain issues are recurring you definitely want to seek assistance with getting to the root of the problem so you can permanently relieve yourself of the issue. I hope you give this container method a try the next time you find that fear is blocking your forward movement.

For more information on how to remove self-sabotage check out my book The B.E.M.A.G.I.C. Manifestation Workbook available on Amazon.

Contact the author:

Shara Prophet

https://opendoorhypnosis.com/

Shara Prophet, C.Ht. is a speaker, expert lecturer, Certified Hypnotherapist, Mystic and author of The B.E.M.A.G.I.C. Manifestation Workbook. She specializes in personal development and behavior modification, is the founder of Open Door Hypnosis and The Mind Magic Institute. Shara created The Mind Magic Minute column to teach people “cheat codes” to living a more healthy, peaceful, and prosperous life. She was recently featured on OWN in the Dark Girl’s 2 Documentary.