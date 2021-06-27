Sunday, June 27, 2021
Oh My God! Newborn Baby Girl’s Face Sliced Open During Emergency C-section

Kyanni Williams 13 stitches in face
Baby Kyanni Williams pictured with 13 stitches in face

*A newborn baby girl (Kyanni’ Williams) received 13 stitches after she was cut in the face during an emergency C-section in Denver, Colorado.

Kyanni’s parents, Reazjahana and Damarqus Williams were expected their baby girl to make her arrival via vaginal birth but their plans were changed after doctors were not able to find her heartbeat.

Reazjhana underwent an emergency C-section and was told by doctors that the baby girl was too close to the placenta wall during the surgery. However, they told the couple that she had a “scratch” on her face.

The cut on Kyanni’s left cheek went from her nose to her ear and Reazjhana added that a plastic surgeon had to give their daughter 13 stitches to close it.“I tried to be understanding about what happened, but on top of the fact her face got cut and a plastic surgeon had to come to do it, there’s just a lot of things I’m not understanding with the C-section. I’ve never heard of anybody having to deal with their baby’s face looking like this after a C-section,” she added.

