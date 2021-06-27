‘It Takes Some Time’: Ludacris Reflects on Wanting to Become a Pilot

*Who said that we can only delve into industries that people know us for? The beauty in being an artist and being creative is that you are diverse in your talents and abilities.

Ludacris has recently exemplified this, as the three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper and actor posted a video on Instagram of himself flying a plane!

“Who am I to correct the internet?,” Ludacris said to Ellen DeGeneres, after he posted a video of himself flying a plane, which led his followers to believe he got his pilot’s license, according to People.

Ludacris, at 43, recently elaborated on his video post that he was taken back at how well he was doing in the air, “I’m just as surprised as everyone else.”



“The internet just ran with the fact that I have an official pilot’s license when they saw this video,” Ludacris continued. “I never said that, but who am I to correct the internet? The internet believes what they want to believe.” MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Statistics Show that Black People Are Disproportionately Dying in Car Accidents | VIDEO Aside from trying new things, Ludacris (real name: Chris Bridges), is working on nurturing his family unit as he continues to grow it with his wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, 35, who expecting their second child together, a baby girl. It will be but his fourth child, as he has two other daughters, Karma, 19, and Cai Bella, 7, from previous relationships. “There’s a lot of estrogen around here! “Luckily, I have 22 acres of land, so I’m able to step outside and clear my head every now and then. Then when I come back in, I’m loving them and hugging them the same way as if I went out of town.” Nonetheless, the “F9″ star definitely enjoys the company of the extra family, especially during quarantine time. “It’s been a great break,” he said. “Family has always been my No. 1 focus, but, of course, I have to get out there and provide for them. This past year has made me focused on figuring out businesses that allow me to work while also spending more time with my family.”

We all have that one force that continues to drive us, and for Ludacris, it’s safe to say its his wife and children!