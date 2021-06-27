Sunday, June 27, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

‘It Takes Some Time’: Ludacris Reflects on Wanting to Become a Pilot

By Chantelle Adanna
0

Ludacris flying plane (Instagram)
Ludacris flying plane (Instagram)

*Who said that we can only delve into industries that people know us for? The beauty in being an artist and being creative is that you are diverse in your talents and abilities.

Ludacris has recently exemplified this, as the three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper and actor posted a video on Instagram of himself flying a plane!

“Who am I to correct the internet?,” Ludacris said to Ellen DeGeneres, after he posted a video of himself flying a plane, which led his followers to believe he got his pilot’s license, according to People.

Ludacris, at 43, recently elaborated on his video post that he was taken back at how well he was doing in the air, “I’m just as surprised as everyone else.”

“The internet just ran with the fact that I have an official pilot’s license when they saw this video,” Ludacris continued. “I never said that, but who am I to correct the internet? The internet believes what they want to believe.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Statistics Show that Black People Are Disproportionately Dying in Car Accidents | VIDEO

Aside from trying new things, Ludacris (real name: Chris Bridges), is working on nurturing his family unit as he continues to grow it with his wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, 35, who expecting their second child together, a baby girl. It will be but his fourth child, as he has two other daughters, Karma, 19, and Cai Bella, 7, from previous relationships.

“There’s a lot of estrogen around here! “Luckily, I have 22 acres of land, so I’m able to step outside and clear my head every now and then. Then when I come back in, I’m loving them and hugging them the same way as if I went out of town.”

Nonetheless, the “F9″ star definitely enjoys the company of the extra family, especially during quarantine time.

“It’s been a great break,” he said. “Family has always been my No. 1 focus, but, of course, I have to get out there and provide for them. This past year has made me focused on figuring out businesses that allow me to work while also spending more time with my family.”

We all have that one force that continues to drive us, and for Ludacris, it’s safe to say its his wife and children!

Previous article2 Key Members of R. Kelly’s Legal Team Jump Ship Before Federal Trial / VIDEO
Next articleShara Prophet: Creating A Container for Your Fears / VIDEO
Chantelle Adannahttp://chantelleadanna.com
Chántelle Adanna Agbro is a Nigerian-American literary artist, self-published author, spoken word poet, and self-love/wellness enthusiast, currently based in Bowie, Maryland. With the recent launch of her personalized project: The Rebel Journal, she’s revving up to announce her listening party for her latest audiobook release My Soul Told On Me, which dropped this past April! She writes for Black Women to feel their embedded emotions when they’re too busy carrying everyone else’s, which is what birthed her trademark: “She Carries”. Her work is for women at any age and in any stage in life as she covers a wide range of topics such as: self-care, heartbreak, depression, politics and self-hate etc. From storytelling to poem affirmations, to spoken word, Chántelle is known for being fearless and ruthless in her vulnerability, courageous in her ability to speak and fluid in her ability to authentically convey her feelings. She articulates from root to steam the value within self-love with the Afro-Latino culture always intertwined. At 25, this is Chántelle’s first book but definitely not her last.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Oh My God! Newborn Baby Girl’s Face Sliced Open During Emergency C-section

Social Heat

‘Married to Medicine’ Mess: Scott Now Telling Contessa That Female Life Coach is Really A Man Named Kevin

Social Heat

Farrah Franklin (Ex-Destiny’s Child Member) Calls Out Actress Alexis Fields As A Homewrecker!

Social Heat

Trick Daddy’s Bankruptcy ‘Bout to be Dismissed if He Doesn’t Come Up with $22K Amid Beyoncé Beef

Social Heat

Troyshaye Mone Hall is Facing Murder Charges After Allegedly Stabbing 7-Yr-Old Daughter Over 30 Times

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO