*BlackFilmandTV.com has exclusively learned that fresh from her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, “Coming 2 America” and the sequel to her Oscar earning “Black Panther,” legendary costume designer @therealruthecarter will make her foray into producing with “African/American,” a hip hop drama starring Grammy Nominated Roc Nation artist and activist, @vicmensa

Set during the post apartheid Renaissance period in South Africa, “African/American” chronicles the rise of the South African hip hop scene. Based on the true story of Howard University alumni Sydney Hall aka Syd Money (Mensa) and his collaboration with South African Hip Hop pioneer Linda Mkhize aka ProKid, who would have been 40 years old today. Sadly, ProKid died in 2018 following a seizure.

The Soweto-born artist is known for helping popularize rapping in a mixture of both English and “vernac” (IsiZulu and South African township slang), also known as Kasi rap.

When asked why she chose this film from the many offered to her, Ms. Carter responded:

“I am excited to tell this dynamic story about survival and cultural identities. “African/American” ignites the sense of right place, right time in a way that makes you believe that you can do anything you set your mind to.”

The script is penned by Actor/Writer Jamie Burton-Oare and Writer/Director Skye Dennis, who will also direct. In addition to Carter, the film is being produced by Actor/Producer Lanre Idewu (HBO Max’s “South Side”), Hall and Dennis for A Mama’s Boy Productions and Rashidi Hendrix (Hulu’s “Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case”) for Metallic Entertainment.

Get MORE NEWS LIKE THIS ON EURWEB: Vanessa Estelle Williams Talks Loving A Woman, Colorism & Wesley Snipes Tea | EURexclusiveWATCH