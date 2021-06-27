Sunday, June 27, 2021
French Montana Wants You to Know What He Wants from the BET Awards / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

French Montana (head rag - Getty)
*French Montana stopped by the #BETAwards Radio Room to discuss what the celebration means to him and what he’s looking forward to on #CulturesBiggestNight.

While sitting down with host Big Tigger, French Montana expressed how the awards celebrate those who are not acknowledged by other mainstream outlets and a night “to celebrate our people.” “It’s to see all the people that everybody saying they can’t together…together. Having fun, enjoying life, receiving all the blessings, receiving the award that they deserve,” he added.

“You know they work hard and basically it’s a platform for our people so we can celebrate our people….we don’t get celebrated on a lot of platforms so we’re thankful for the BET Awards.”

Fisher Jack

