Sunday, June 27, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

2 Key Members of R. Kelly’s Legal Team Jump Ship Before Federal Trial / VIDEO

By Chantelle Adanna
0

R Kelly in court (Getty)
R. Kelly in court (Getty)

*What’s the saying? What goes around comes around.

Yup, that’s the one, and it’s also exactly what R&B singer R. Kelly has to be feeling currently, as he’s lost not one, but two attorneys from his legal team, just over a month and some change before his federal trial set to happen on August 9.

Attorneys Steven Greenberg and Michael Leonard — who’ve been with Kelly for years — have now come to their senses and filed documents requesting to withdraw from the singer’s federal case, reports TMZ. Their alleged reason for wanting to pull out is all about a clash with other members of Kelly’s legal team regarding inadequate experience with Kelly’s type of case.

“We refused to try a case with lawyers who don’t have the appropriate level of experience and skill because that is not in the client’s best interest. It is a shame that lawyers can’t suppress their egos or self-interest and do or act in the client’s best interest,” Greenberg and Leonard told TMZ.

MORE NEWS OPN EURWEB: White Teacher Rants About Being Banned from Teaching Critical Race Theory (Watch)

Now, that would be too much right for everyone to have the same story, so of course, the attorneys still on Kelly’s case have a different side to reveal. Yet, the bottom line is that everyone is not on the same accord and that internal conflict by default puts Kelly’s case in jeopardy.

The judge does still have to approve the attorneys removal request, although nothing is final yet. It’s also unofficially stated that Kelly’s case has a low probability of winning.

The fallen R&B star remains in custody while awaiting trial for multiple charges including racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, forced labor and bribery. he still tries to be released on bail.

Kelly has remained in custody while awaiting trial, and although he’s filed several motions to get out on bail — citing things like fear of catching COVID — the judge has repeatedly turned him down
He’s also facing separate charges of sexual abuse in the state of Illinois, Leonard is not on that case, but Greenberg is, and we’re told he plans to withdraw from that one too.
Previous articleCBC Statement on the Sentencing of Derek Chauvin for the Murder of George Floyd
Chantelle Adannahttp://chantelleadanna.com
Chántelle Adanna Agbro is a Nigerian-American literary artist, self-published author, spoken word poet, and self-love/wellness enthusiast, currently based in Bowie, Maryland. With the recent launch of her personalized project: The Rebel Journal, she’s revving up to announce her listening party for her latest audiobook release My Soul Told On Me, which dropped this past April! She writes for Black Women to feel their embedded emotions when they’re too busy carrying everyone else’s, which is what birthed her trademark: “She Carries”. Her work is for women at any age and in any stage in life as she covers a wide range of topics such as: self-care, heartbreak, depression, politics and self-hate etc. From storytelling to poem affirmations, to spoken word, Chántelle is known for being fearless and ruthless in her vulnerability, courageous in her ability to speak and fluid in her ability to authentically convey her feelings. She articulates from root to steam the value within self-love with the Afro-Latino culture always intertwined. At 25, this is Chántelle’s first book but definitely not her last.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

‘Married to Medicine’ Mess: Scott Now Telling Contessa That Female Life Coach is Really A Man Named Kevin

Social Heat

Farrah Franklin (Ex-Destiny’s Child Member) Calls Out Actress Alexis Fields As A Homewrecker!

Social Heat

Trick Daddy’s Bankruptcy ‘Bout to be Dismissed if He Doesn’t Come Up with $22K Amid Beyoncé Beef

Social Heat

Troyshaye Mone Hall is Facing Murder Charges After Allegedly Stabbing 7-Yr-Old Daughter Over 30 Times

Social Heat

Trick Daddy Still Comin’ for Bey: ‘I’m More Afraid of Roaches Than Bees’ / WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO