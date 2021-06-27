2 Key Members of R. Kelly’s Legal Team Jump Ship Before Federal Trial / VIDEO

*What’s the saying? What goes around comes around.

Yup, that’s the one, and it’s also exactly what R&B singer R. Kelly has to be feeling currently, as he’s lost not one, but two attorneys from his legal team, just over a month and some change before his federal trial set to happen on August 9.

Attorneys Steven Greenberg and Michael Leonard — who’ve been with Kelly for years — have now come to their senses and filed documents requesting to withdraw from the singer’s federal case, reports TMZ. Their alleged reason for wanting to pull out is all about a clash with other members of Kelly’s legal team regarding inadequate experience with Kelly’s type of case.

“We refused to try a case with lawyers who don’t have the appropriate level of experience and skill because that is not in the client’s best interest. It is a shame that lawyers can’t suppress their egos or self-interest and do or act in the client’s best interest,” Greenberg and Leonard told TMZ.

Now, that would be too much right for everyone to have the same story, so of course, the attorneys still on Kelly’s case have a different side to reveal. Yet, the bottom line is that everyone is not on the same accord and that internal conflict by default puts Kelly’s case in jeopardy.

The judge does still have to approve the attorneys removal request, although nothing is final yet. It’s also unofficially stated that Kelly’s case has a low probability of winning.

The fallen R&B star remains in custody while awaiting trial for multiple charges including racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, forced labor and bribery. he still tries to be released on bail.

Kelly has remained in custody while awaiting trial, and although he’s filed several motions to get out on bail — citing things like fear of catching COVID — the judge has repeatedly turned him down

He’s also facing separate charges of sexual abuse in the state of Illinois, Leonard is not on that case, but Greenberg is, and we’re told he plans to withdraw from that one too.