Saturday, June 26, 2021
Sunny Hostin says ‘White Supremacy’ is the Reason Black Americans are Buying Guns! / VIDEO

By Chantelle Adanna
Sunny Hostin on The View
Sunny Hostin

*This era we live in is new, but not that new, especially when we compare the societal, racial, and governmental constructs of past times to now. We still see police brutality, we still see hate deriving from fear of the unknown, and we still see multi-dimensional inequality, nation and worldwide.

It’s no wonder why the continuous trending topic of conversation on social platforms circle around injustice and civil rights so often. Recently, “The View’s” Sunny Hostin, boldly stated that “White Supremacy is the reason that Black Americans are rapidly buying guns.”

“If you listen to the FBI’s statistics, we had FBI Director [Christopher] Wray testify that the greatest threat in the United States is white supremacy, and who are the victims of white supremacy? Generally, they are African Americans, and so I really believe that that is why you are seeing African Americans now buying guns and arming themselves and protecting themselves,” the former federal prosecutor said this past Wednesday. “The Second Amendment is for everyone,” Hostin said on the “The View.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Chicken & Biscuits’ Becomes 7th Play by Black Writers to Grace Broadway (Video)

The rapid increase of African Americans owning firearms, has begun to spike in the most recent years. The National Shooting Sports Foundation in 2020, revealed from several surveys that there was a growth of 58% of firearms purchased by African Americans. It was referred to as “the largest increase of any demographic group,” reports the Washington Examiner via MSN.

“This is a tectonic shift in the firearm and ammunition industry marketplace and complete transformation of today’s gun-owning community. These first-time buyers represent a group of people who, until now, were agnostic regarding firearm ownership,” Lawrence Keane, the NSSF’s senior vice president of general counsel, said. “That’s rapidly changing, and these Americans are taking hold of their God-given right to keep and bear arms and protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Yet, we know that inequality still exists and although many African Americans are swiftly purchasing guns, necessary precautions still have to be taken. There is still a strong racial element that African Americans face and when it comes down to it, more often then not, they’re still reprimanded, killed, and treated unjustly even when legally carrying firearms.

It seems to be a double edged sword, so where do we go from here?

Chantelle Adannahttp://chantelleadanna.com
