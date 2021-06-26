Rapper ‘Gift of Gab’ from Blackalicious Duo Suddenly Passes at 50 / VIDEO

*If you haven’t heard, rapper Gift of Gab, also one half of the famed Bay Area duo “Blackalicious,” passed away in his sleep. Gab, whose actual name is Timothy J. Parker, transitioned last Friday according to the hip-hop collective Quannum Projects.

“Tim peacefully departed this earth to be with our ancestors on Friday, June 18, 2021.”

The collective also added, “He is survived by two brothers, one sister, many nieces and nephews, countless friends, and fans across the globe. We ask that the family’s privacy is respected as we mourn the tremendous loss of our dear brother.”

Gab had battled kidney failure in 2014 caused by type 1 diabetes … forcing him to undergo dialysis several times a week. He reportedly got a kidney transplant in January 2020, reports TMZ.

It is never easy to lose a loved one, especially one who was cherished by so many. However, different people mourn differently when that time does come, and honoring that space is very important.

Xavier “Chief Xcel” Mosley, who teamed up with Gab while they studied together at the University of California Davis, is also the co-founder of the Bay Area group. He shared a few words on Gab’s behalf.

“Our brother was an MC’s MC who dedicated his life to his craft. One of the greatest to ever do it. He’s the most prolific person I’ve ever known.”

Mosley added: “He was all about pushing the boundaries of his art form in the most authentic way possible. He truly believed in the healing power of music. He viewed himself as a vessel used by a higher power whose purpose was to give positive contributions to humanity through Rhyme.”

The irony is that they didn’t stop there, in fact, throughout Gab’s entire career he was able to stretch his voice far and wide, making him well known globally for not only several EP’s released in the mid-90’s but for the full-length album they released in 1999, entitled: “Nia.”

This brought them that legendary crown in the game. That same album included their iconic hit “Alphabet Aerobics” and Gab unapologetically showcased his raw talent, through the mix and mastery on the track.

It’s no secret that Gab poured his soul into all he did artistically. He truly shared his heart in various forms with the world and will continue to be honored by many, many people, as his spirit surely will continue to live on.