*Nick Cannon, now welcoming his 7th child (this one) with model Alyssa Scott, has said he wants to be by himself forever, he doesn’t want to answer to “nobody,” and before singer Mariah Carey he never thought marriage was cool anyway.

And, in 2019 on his marriage with Mariah Carey, mother of Cannon’s 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, on rapper T.I.’s “ExpediTIously“ podcast Cannon said, as reported by MSN News:

“I gave it my all…the reason we split up had nothing to do with infidelity, Once I stepped away from that [I knew] that construct was not for me.”

Because even before [marrying Mariah] I was like ‘I don’t believe in marriage. But it was Mariah Carey. Whatever she say, I’m with it, if she wanted to say we going to the moon I’m like let’s go,” he said. But Cannon said Carey changed his stance on marriage before, So …

“If I were to [marry] again, it would be to her. It would be to Mariah.”

Married August of 2008, Cannon and Carey divorced finally in 2016, after their 2014 break-up and failed get-back-together attempt in 2015.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight (back in 2017) Mariah Carey said:

“He’s a good guy. It’s not that hard to make it work. Now we can laugh, and joke, and do the good parts of when we had a relationship.”

Though marriage is off the table (at least for now), “The Masked Singer” host is not slow on dropping babies; count 3 1/2 in a couple years with as many women. Cannon has two sets of twins including sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and of course his twins with Mariah. And, there is son Golden Sagon Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen Cannon both he had with baby mama model Brittany Bell.

Of baby mamas there are four; Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, and the expecting baby mama, Alyssa Scott.