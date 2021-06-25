Friday, June 25, 2021
White Teacher Rants About Being Banned from Teaching Critical Race Theory (Watch)

*An Iowa teacher’s TikTok videos defending Critical Race Theory after the governor banned it from being taught has gone viral.

Megan Geha, a special education teacher at Des Moines East High School, calls on her fellow teachers to fight back.

“So, teachers, in the past, we’ve been activists, and after this s***show of last year, we really need to stand up and do what’s right for our kids right now,” Geha said on TikTok. “This is a call to action, teachers. We really need to stand up and fight for our kids.”

“My governor has put into place some ridiculous legislation that many governors across the country have put into place, such as I can’t teach anything divisive, I can’t teach critical race theory, and I can’t teach about racial equity,” she says.

“The other thing that my governor has mandated for next year is that every classroom, it’s mandatory that we all have an American flag, and it is mandatory that we all do the Pledge of Allegiance every morning,” Geha says. “You’re going to be hearing from me a lot next year.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold signed a bill banning government agencies and public school facilities from teaching critical race theory. The governor said, “Critical race theory is about labels and stereotypes, not education. It teaches kids that we should judge others based on race, gender, or sexual identity, rather than the content of someone’s character. I am proud to have worked with the legislature to promote learning, not discriminatory indoctrination.”

Conservatives got wind of her videos and have been beside themselves while sharing them. See below:

