‘To Tell The Truth’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Who is the Real Heir?’ [WATCH]

*A 3D chalk artist, an heir hunter, a pickle man, a professional belly dancer, and a person who got their hand stuck in a toilet will be grilled by a panel of celebrities on this week’s episode of ABC’s “To Tell The Truth.”

As noted on the official website: Hosted by “black-ish” star Anthony Anderson, “To Tell The Truth,” is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show, featuring prominent pop-culture icons and unique commentary and banter from Anderson’s mother, Mama Doris, will bring the excitement to another level. In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn to tell the truth while the other two use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth. Additional celebrity panelists this season include Ashanti, Brad Garrett, Michael Strahan, Mark Duplass, Mike Tyson, Patti LaBelle, Rita Moreno, Yara Shahidi, and many more.

We have a teaser of this Sunday’s episode showing Jeannie Mai trying to solve the heir hunter mystery. Peep the exclusive clip below and watch the full episode on June 27 at 10/9c on ABC.

