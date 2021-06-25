Friday, June 25, 2021
HomeNews
News

‘To Tell The Truth’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Who is the Real Heir?’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Anthony Anderson via ABC / To Tell The Truth

*A 3D chalk artist, an heir hunter, a pickle man, a professional belly dancer, and a person who got their hand stuck in a toilet will be grilled by a panel of celebrities on this week’s episode of ABC’s “To Tell The Truth.”

As noted on the official website: Hosted by “black-ish” star Anthony Anderson, “To Tell The Truth,” is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show, featuring prominent pop-culture icons and unique commentary and banter from Anderson’s mother, Mama Doris, will bring the excitement to another level. In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn to tell the truth while the other two use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth. Additional celebrity panelists this season include Ashanti, Brad Garrett, Michael Strahan, Mark Duplass, Mike Tyson, Patti LaBelle, Rita Moreno, Yara Shahidi, and many more.

We have a teaser of this Sunday’s episode showing Jeannie Mai trying to solve the heir hunter mystery. Peep the exclusive clip below and watch the full episode on June 27 at 10/9c on ABC. 

READ MORE: Jemele Hill & Spotify Launch ‘The Unbothered (Podcast) Network’ to Champion Black Female Voices

Previous articleRihanna and A$AP Rocky Denied Entry Into NYC Bar Over ID [WATCH]
Next articleAngelina Jolie On How Daughter Zahara’s Medical Care Was Impacted By Race
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO